Consumer NZ research and test writer Belinda Castles says the results are worrying given these companies’ lack of transparency about when and where their products are tested.

“Sunscreens sold in New Zealand are now regulated under the Sunscreen (Product Safety Standard) Act 2022 and must meet the Australian and New Zealand sunscreen standard, which has requirements for independent testing,” Castles said in a statement releasing the new data on Thursday.

“However, when we updated our sunscreens database last year, the companies that market Banana Boat, Bondi Sands, Neutrogena, Nivea and Sun Bum refused to provide this information.”

Consumer NZ ran a sunscreen testing programme until 2022. Castles says they had been campaigning for companies to regularly test products to ensure they continue to meet their label claims.

“Our sunscreen research found some companies were relying on test results that are several years old. The latest Choice tests back our call.”

Invisible Zinc Face + Body Mineral Sunscreen SPF50+ tested at 38 in the Australian test. The company told Consumer NZ this product was last tested in 2017. Woolworths Sunscreen SPF50+ Everyday Lotion tested at 27 in the Australian test. The company told Consumer this product was last tested in 2018.

The latest Choice test found Nivea Sun Protect & Moisture Lock SPF50+ and Sun Bum Premium Moisturising Sunscreen Lotion SPF50+ both tested at SPF40.

Consumer’s 2021 tests of both these sunscreens also got SPF results in the 40s.

Products tested available in NZ

SPF results in 50+

La Roche-Posay Anthelios Wet Skin Sunscreen SPF 50+ – tested at 72

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Body Lotion SPF 50 – tested at 56

Mecca Cosmetica To Save Body SPF 50+ Hydrating Sunscreen – tested at 51

SPF results in the 40s

Nivea Sun Kids Ultra Protect and Play Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50+ – tested at 41

Nivea Sun Protect and Moisture Lock SPF 50+ Sunscreen – tested at 40

Sun Bum Premium Moisturising Sunscreen Lotion 50+ – tested at 40

SPF results in the 30s

Banana Boat Sport Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50+ – tested at 35

Bondi Sands SPF 50+ Fragrance Free Sunscreen – tested at 32

Invisible Zinc Face + Body Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50 – tested at 38

SPF results in the 20s

Banana Boat Baby Zinc Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50+ – tested at 28

Bondi Sands SPF 50+ Zinc Mineral Body Lotion – tested at 26

Neutrogena Sheer Zinc Dry-Touch Lotion SPF 50 – tested at 24

Woolworths Sunscreen Everyday Tube SPF 50+ – tested at 27

SPF results <10

Ultra Violette’s Lean Screen SPF 50+ Mattifying Zinc Skinscreen – tested at 4

– RNZ