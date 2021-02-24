Private high school bans mullets, labels hairstyle 'not acceptable'

A private college in Sydney has become the latest in a string of schools to ban the mullet hairstyle. Photo / Getty

A private college in Sydney's eastern suburbs has become the latest in a string of schools to ban the mullet hairstyle.

Waverley College deputy principal Patrick Brennan told students they would need to take a trip to the barbers if they arrived at school with a mullet.

"The 'mullet' haircut trending at present is not acceptable and students will be directed to the local barber or their preferred hair stylist to rectify any issues," he said this month, according to The Daily Telegraph.

A Waverley College spokeswoman also backed Brennan's stance, saying in a statement that the mullet ban was a lesson in learning how "rules, guidelines, and expectations are necessary for growth".

"So while personal expression, fun and creativity are important parts of who we all are as individuals, it needs to fit within the bounds of what is acceptable and required of us. Student hairstyles fit within this principle," she told the Telegraph.

Despite the hairstyle's long association with the bogan Australian stereotype the mullet has made a comeback in the last 12 months, with celebrities like Miley Cyrus and Troye Sivan now sporting the look.

"Mullets used to be a negative term that people used to describe a haircut that had 'gone wrong'. Now it's my number one request," London hairdresser Lulu Richards told the BBC.

"Clients from all backgrounds, ages, jobs and lifestyles are after one."

A private college in Sydney has become the latest in a string of schools to ban the mullet hairstyle. Photo / Getty

Waverley College isn't the only school to enforce a ban on the ironically Australian hair style, with a Perth school last June accused of "class warfare" after declaring mullets were not welcome.

A screenshot of a letter sent to parents of students at Perth's Mater Dei College barring teens from having mullets was shared to Reddit, sparking outrage.

The letter, described by the Reddit poster as "class warfare on school mullets", tells parents there has been "some year 8 boys recently presenting with a hair style that resembles a mullet".

"Please note that this is seen as an extreme hairstyle and not in keeping with the personal presentation of a Mater Dei student," the letter stated.

"If your son currently has this style, please ensure this is rectified by the start of term."

The letter soon attracted hundreds of comments on Reddit, with opinion divided over the school's stance on mullets.

"Class warfare is an understatement. This is downright anti-Australian!" one person wrote, while another added: "Is Mater Dei College run by Principle Skinner?"

But others said the school was well within their rights to regulate the hairstyles of students, while others said … well, they simply didn't like mullets.

"It's fairly standard for a private school to regulate hair and uniform. The parents know this when they sign up," one person commented.