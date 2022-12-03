Princess of Wales and Duchess of Sussex ‘to be pitted against one another’ in Netflix documentary

Harry and Meghan tackle their rift with the royal family in a new documentary. Video / Netflix

The Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex are to be pitted against one another in the Sussexes’ forthcoming Netflix documentary amid claims they were treated differently by the palace and the press, insiders fear.

The Princess and Duchess, who shared a working team at Kensington Palace for much of the Sussexes’ time in Britain, are expected to be placed side-by-side in the six-part documentary to help illustrate the Sussexes’ claim that they had no choice but to leave royal life.

The media coverage of the two royal women is set to be examined, along with claims from talking heads about the alleged lack of protection the Sussexes felt in relation to the press.

Sources said the programme, which is called Harry & Meghan and will air on Netflix this coming week, will leave audiences understanding why “leaving was their only choice”.

One royal source said: “Here we go again.”

Members of the Royal family and their senior aides are said to find the prospect of the documentary “very wearying”.

Allies of the Sussexes have previously emphasised that there would be no major bombshells directed at the family in the documentary, which is not intended to be “finger-pointing”.

But the release of a short trailer to promote the series, the first time Netflix has confirmed its existence, has renewed fears that Prince Harry’s family will also be directly in the firing line.

The Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex are to be pitted against one another in the Sussexes' forthcoming Netflix documentary. Photo / Getty Images

The only image of the Royal family included was an unflattering shot taken at the 2019 Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey, with the then-Duchess of Cambridge appearing stony-faced at its centre.

The Telegraph understands that documentary-makers have examined the coverage of the two women, with the aim of demonstrating different treatment.

On-screen interviewees are expected to expand on Prince Harry’s previous claims of an “invisible contract” between the palace and press, under which the Sussexes - determined to set out a new relationship with select media - felt undefended.

“People are now acting like the Princess has never had any bad press,” said one source last night. “That, and the idea that Meghan wasn’t defended, is simply not true.”







