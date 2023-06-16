The Princess of Wales was speaking to a small group when the baby let out a belch. Photo / Getty Images

The Princess of Wales was speaking to a small group when the baby let out a belch. Photo / Getty Images

Kate Middleton couldn’t stop herself from giggling when a belching baby stole the limelight at her latest royal engagement.

The Princess of Wales met with health professionals who were taking part in a pioneering study backed by her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood in Nuneaton on Thursday. The study is investigating infant wellbeing and development within children, both emotional and social.

Kate, 41, then met with families who benefit from the expert care system - where one very cute baby interrupted the future queen’s conversation.

The Telegraph’s Victoria Ward posted a video on Twitter showing the princess chatting to a group of people at Riversley Park Children’s Centre. The royal was emphasising the importance of support teams when a baby let out a very large belch.

The whole room burst out laughing and Kate quipped back with the perfect reply.

“Well done, you!” she said with a giggle as she lovingly touched the baby’s foot.

She’s in Nuneaton chatting to parents and health visitors about her new NHS trial that monitors the emotional well-being of newborns pic.twitter.com/M1FONyHbCf — Victoria Ward (@victoria_ward) June 15, 2023

“It’s always really reassuring when you spend ages trying to get them to burp,” she told the mum of the little one.

While chatting to the group, the Princess of Wales tenderly held the arm of the baby seated next to her.

Kate and her husband Prince William are parents to Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5. However, the royal is renowned for getting “broody” when she’s around babies.

While on her solo trip to Denmark in February last year, the princess met with a group of parents and their babies at the University of Copenhagen.

“It makes me very broody,” confessed the royal, adding “William always worries about me meeting under 1-year-olds. I come home saying, ‘Let’s have another one.’ "

Catherine, Princess of Wales visits field study health visitors at Riversley Park Children's Centre. Photo / Getty Images

Children’s causes have long been close to the princess’ heart and have been the key theme of a lot of her public work as a royal. In recent years, Kate has focused on children’s early development and the important role caretakers play during the first few years of a child’s life.

To increase awareness around the importance of early childhood years, the Princess of Wales launched the “Shaping Us” campaign at the beginning of the year, which is an offspring of The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

At Nuneaton, the Princess of Wales met with families who benefit from the expert care system. Photo / Getty Images

The Royal Foundation’s website describes the long-term “Shaping Us” initiative as “a major new awareness-raising campaign to increase public understanding of the crucial importance of the first five years of a child’s life”.

The campaign’s end goal is to transform “the issue from one of scientific interest to one of the most strategically important topics of our time”, a statement says.

On Thursday, Kate met with nurses and midwives with advanced training in children’s special care between the ages of 0 and 5. Families see these medical professionals most in the first few months and years of their children’s lives.