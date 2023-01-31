The Princess of Wales launched a new campaign to promote her Foundation Centre. Photo / Kensington Palace

Kate Middleton is growing her social media presence, according to People.

On Tuesday, the Princess of Wales created a new Instagram account for The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, an organisation that she and her husband Prince William launched in June 2021. The organisation’s purpose is to drive awareness of the extraordinary impact of the first five years of life, in order to transform the society of the future.

The mother of three also made an appearance in an Instagram reel on the page, where she educated her followers on the long-term effect of a child’s first five years of life.

“Our early childhood, the time from pregnancy to the age of five, fundamentally shapes the rest of our lives,” she said. “But as a society, we currently spend much more of our time and energy on later life. Today, the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood is launching a new campaign, Shaping Us, to raise awareness of the life-changing impact we can have when we build a supportive, nurturing world around children and those who care for them.”

She added, “Because by focusing our collective time, energy and resources on these most preventative years, we can make a huge difference to the physical and mental health and happiness of generations to come.”

The Shaping Us campaign, which hit Instagram on Monday, aims to “increase public understanding of the crucial importance of the first five years of a child’s life” and bring scientific interest into “one of the most strategically important topics of our time,” according to the Royal Foundation.

Starting the conversation about early childhood, the Princess of Wales gave a monumental speech in London on Monday, followed by the introduction of a clay animation film that informed the audience of how babies and toddlers develop according to their earliest experiences.

Kate then took her campaign across the country, speaking about the close-to-home organisation to people at the Leeds Kirkgate Market. The Princess spoke to vendors about the centre’s mission and even connected with members of the public. Young people’s interests and children’s development are at the epicentre of life in Leeds, which hopes to be the best place in Britain for children and young people to grow up.

The new Instagram page shared photos from the Princess’s visit to Leeds, including shots of Kate chatting with the vendors.

For Kate, this was a personal trip for more than one reason. The city is where her father, Michael Middleton, was born and is also home to various family ancestors who are spread around Yorkshire county.

Shirley Wainwright, who spoke with Princess Kate, told People, “She said she was really looking forward to being here. She said she’s got a massive family tree and that there’s a lot of history around here in Leeds and is determined to come back.”

A large digital display of the Shaping Us campaign was presented at the market. The Princess of Wales slowly walked through the masses of excited shoppers, who were taken aback by Kate’s surprise visit. An excited mother spoke to the Princess.

Louise Keith, with 8-month-old baby Sadie, told People, “We told her how Leeds is such a great place to bring up kids. Her campaign is a great initiative. It’s good for people who need it. We are fortunate that we have a good community network around us, but it’s good for those who don’t.”

Joan Dove from York was flabbergasted that Kate expressed how pleased she was to meet her. “It’s humbling when someone like her says that,” Dove says. “I have seen about the campaign on the TV. She does a lot of work for children. She’s so natural with people.”

Kate also released a video message on the new Instagram page, where she added that “by focusing our collective time, energy & resources on these most preventative years, we can make a huge difference.”







