In her fifth decade, the Princess has developed a modern yet timeless wardrobe. Photo / AP

We can all be guilty of falling into style ruts — thinking we’ve found a formula that works for us and running with it. Coco Chanel may have said “fashion is ephemeral but style is eternal”, yet that doesn’t mean it’s not healthy to continually review your wardrobe and evolve how you dress.

The Princess of Wales has used the onset of her 40s to do just this. After shaping a globally recognised personal style in her 30s, in the past two years she’s made some fine adjustments that mean as she celebrates her 42nd birthday, she’s arguably looking more sophisticated than ever.

These are the fashion habits she’s adopted to make it happen.

Kate in a pink dress from Rixo during a visit to the Bahamas in 2022. Photo / Getty Images

Keep introducing new brands

There were certain labels with which Kate became synonymous in her early royal life — you might recall those nude LK Bennett heels or all the Catherine Walker and Co coatdresses. And while these old favourites still have a place, the princess and her long-time stylist Natasha Archer have understood that injecting some new names will keep things fresh.

At her Together at Christmas carol service, for example, the princess wore a sleek, white tailored coat, which, it was revealed, was a custom design by Chris Kerr, a Savile Row-trained tailor who counts Nick Cave and Keanu Reeves among his clients. He’s an unexpected but inspired choice to add some grown-up elegance to the royal repertoire.

More relatably, Kate finally jumped onto the dress bandwagon, which thousands of British women have been on for years, and now has two frocks by vintage-inspired label Rixo.

Kate debuted a puff-sleeved, yellow floral Alessandra Rich dress in the Bahamas in 2022. Photo / Getty Images

Take a risk

By now, the princess knows exactly what suits her. But she’s made an effort to try (within reason) some new ideas that keep royal watchers glued for wardrobe plot twists. These also tend to be some of her most talked-about outfits.

Take the puff-sleeved, yellow floral Alessandra Rich dress which she debuted in the Bahamas in 2022 — a charming nod to vintage glamour for some, garish and outdated to others. For everyone who thought the polka-dot tea dress at Royal Ascot the same year was a sweet tribute to Princess Diana, there was someone who considered it too “cosplay”. Then there’s the red cape worn to greet the president of South Korea in November that was, depending who you are speaking to, either dramatic and glamorous or eerily reminiscent of a Handmaid’s Tale costume.

You can never please everyone, but for those of us for whom trying something new is less high stakes, it can be an empowering exercise.

Kate wore a Zara double-breasted jacket, Breton top from ME+EM, Zara jeans and Corkswoon wedge heels from Stuart Weitzman in Auckland. Photo / Sarah Ivey

Build a collection of the pieces you rely on the most

Once upon a time, you’d never have seen the princess donning a tailored jacket, but she’s now taking a more businesslike approach to the job of being a senior royal and that’s reflected in how she dresses — in fact, many of her outfits now centre around a blazer, whether the vibe is glamorous or laid back.

Consequently, her collection of these items is vast, spanning Zara (she even has some of the Spanish store’s designs in multiple colours) and Reiss to fashion-forward Blazé and French cool-girl brand Maje, among many others. We’re all guilty of overbuying or making an impulse purchase, but the princess’ strategy of creating a huge collection of styles she knows she’ll keep coming back to feels sensible.

The princess has given us some reassuring reminders that 40 really could be the new 25. Photo / Getty Images

Knowing what suits you isn’t boring

The princess has a dependable way of knowing she’ll always feel confident in what she wears; leaning on formulas with a great track record.

She’s really doubled down on this in her fifth decade, establishing some identifiable outfit silhouettes such as the knitted midi dress and tailored coat, the suit and blouse or the nipped-waist jacket and pleated skirt. Samey yes, but also a powerful way to achieve style consistency and send a message of continuity.

Kate wore a dress by New Zealand designer Emilia Wickstead while touring India with William. Photo / Getty Images

Exude stealth wealth in white

Even the Princess of Wales isn’t above being influenced by the zeitgeist. Case in point — the way she’s incorporated Succession-chic pale hues into her wardrobe over the past few years. These looks exude “I only travel by chauffeur or private jet” attitude. Kate has always liked to use clothing to make her appear more relatable, but these occasions have become the quiet luxury answer to princess dressing in the 2020s.

Princess Charlotte arrives for her first day of school, with her brother Prince George and their parents in 2019. Photo / Getty Images

Make a forever fashion purchase

The princess could, presumably, have as many luxury heirlooms as she liked, especially now that Prince William has inherited the Duchy of Cornwall and the sizeable income it generates. Maybe it’s because she has priceless historic jewels at her fingertips or because she’s generally thought to be happier in gym kit than designer gear, but Kate never seemed all that interested in the classic fashion status signifiers.

Until the past year or so, that is. We’ve seen her introduce a classic quilted handbag and a tweed blazer, both highly sought-after Chanel collectables, to her wardrobe — a signal, perhaps, that her 40s have brought a new surety about the investments that will have true longevity.

William and Kate during the state visit to the UK by President Yoon Suk Yeol of South Korea in November. Photo / AP

Know that you’ve still got it

It’s now an outdated notion that women in their 40s and beyond might start to skulk into the background, but the princess has given us some reassuring reminders that 40 really could be the new 25. And she’s done it across all style contexts, from donning shorts on a visit to Plymouth to making headlines around the world in grandly gorgeous Jenny Packham and tiaras. There’s no excuse not to adopt her modern and refreshing approach.