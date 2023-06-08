The world - and its ruling families - has been swept up in the “life in plastic” craze and their outfits are (you guessed it) pretty fantastic. Photo / Getty Images

While Barbie - and its ensuing nostalgia craze - is only hitting New Zealand cinemas next month, it hasn’t stopped fans from jumping the gun in anticipation in the form of sartorial flair.

An emerging trend channelling the leading lady’s wardrobe is hitting the street this winter dubbed “Barbiecore” - and it’s not just film fanatics and Barbie buffs that are hopping into the popular pink pigment.

With the likes of Britain’s Kate Middleton and Spain’s Queen Letizia making a splash in millennial pink and pointed pumps, royals are transporting “Barbiecore” from toy store shelves to the upper echelons one public do at a time.

You don’t need a title, a tiara or even a royal-sized budget to think pink. Look no further than your local Kiwi fashion houses to steal the look and channel the original fashionista figurine.

Kate Middleton

Catherine, Princess of Wales, is a vision in pink. Photo / Getty Images

Kate Middleton always has eyes on her looks but, lately, the Duchess is leading the fashion pages with a matching millennial pink moment similar to that of our childhood muse.

You don’t need to fork out five-digit lump sums at Alexander McQueen to rock it like Kate - steal the look from Maggie Marilyn for tailored, “Barbiecore”-inspired workwear.

Maggie Marilyn Have the Faith Blazer

Have The Faith Blazer Pink Check. Photo / Maggie Marilyn

Maggie Marilyn Bobbi Boyfriend Pant

Bobbi Boyfriend Pant Pink Check. Photo / Maggie Marilyn

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands

Queen Maxima of The Netherlands jumps onto the Barbiecore bandwagon. Photo / Getty Images

Pretty in print, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands jumped on the “Barbiecore” bandwagon at a royal event last month.

Her clash-coloured wrap dress can easily be duped with this pink and red floral print mini from Ruby.

Ruby Bobbi Silk Minidress

Bobbi Silk Minidress. Photo / Ruby

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden

Crown Princess Victoria sports a Barbie-esque blazer. Photo / Getty Images

With a Barbie-esque blazer and flowy, floral skirt, Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden channelled a Barbie that means business in this summer-themed ensemble.

Head to Maggie Marilyn and Trelise Cooper to steal the trend from the cool and classy royal for a fraction of the price.

Maggie Marilyn Power to You Blazer Magenta

Maggie Marilyn Power to You Blazer Magenta. Photo / Maggie Marilyn

Trelise Cooper Blush Hour Skirt

Trelise Cooper Blush Hour Skirt. Photo / Trelise Cooper

Crown Princess Leonor of Spain and Queen Letizia of Spain

Crown Princess Leonor of Spain and Queen Letizia of Spain don pink in their latest outing. Photo / Getty Images

This mum-and-daughter duo channelled the upcoming flick at their latest royal outing. Crown Princess Leonor and Queen Letizia donned pink, pumps and prettily poised “Barbiecore” energy - and you can too.

Look no further than Caitlin Crisp, Harris Tapper and Tuesday Label to recreate the look and rock it like the royals do.

Caitlin Crisp Daisy Bodice

Caitlin Crisp Daisy Bodice. Photo / Caitlin Crisp

Harris Tapper Bree Trouser White

Harris Tapper Bree Trouser White. Photo / Harris Tapper

Tuesday Label Alice Wrap Dress

Tuesday Label Alice Wrap Dress. Photo / Tuesday Label

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark

Billowy sleeves in a Barbie hue? Look no further than your local Ruby store to nab the look.

The Crown Princess of Denmark donned a dress that had “Barbiecore” written all over it during her visit to Buckingham Palace and it’s an easy steal when looking local for the look.

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark attend a reception at Buckingham Palace for overseas guests ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 5, 2023 in London, England. Photo / Getty Images

Ruby Uma Satin Dress

Ruby Uma Satin Dress in hot pink. Photo / Ruby

Kate Middleton

Catherine, Princess Of Wales looks perfect in pink at the 2023 Chelsea Flower Show. Photo / Getty Images

Yes, we’ve turned to Kate Middleton twice for “Barbiecore” inspiration, which just goes to show how many times the Princess has looked perfect in pink and how dedicated to the trend the Queen-to-be really is.

Kate Sylvester has a fresh fuchsia dress in a button-down style, featuring a wraparound waist and striking similarity to that of Princess Kate.

Is stealing the look a royal treason? Or a crime of fashion? Either way, there is no stopping us from taking a leaf out of the royal’s pink and proper portfolio with this easy Kiwi dupe.

Kate Sylvester Seersucker shirt dress

Kate Sylvester Seersucker shirt dress. Photo / Kate Sylvester



