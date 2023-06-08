While Barbie - and its ensuing nostalgia craze - is only hitting New Zealand cinemas next month, it hasn’t stopped fans from jumping the gun in anticipation in the form of sartorial flair.
An emerging trend channelling the leading lady’s wardrobe is hitting the street this winter dubbed “Barbiecore” - and it’s not just film fanatics and Barbie buffs that are hopping into the popular pink pigment.
The world - and its ruling families - has been swept up in the “life in plastic” craze and their outfits are (you guessed it) pretty fantastic.
With the likes of Britain’s Kate Middleton and Spain’s Queen Letizia making a splash in millennial pink and pointed pumps, royals are transporting “Barbiecore” from toy store shelves to the upper echelons one public do at a time.
You don’t need a title, a tiara or even a royal-sized budget to think pink. Look no further than your local Kiwi fashion houses to steal the look and channel the original fashionista figurine.
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton always has eyes on her looks but, lately, the Duchess is leading the fashion pages with a matching millennial pink moment similar to that of our childhood muse.
You don’t need to fork out five-digit lump sums at Alexander McQueen to rock it like Kate - steal the look from Maggie Marilyn for tailored, “Barbiecore”-inspired workwear.
Maggie Marilyn Have the Faith Blazer
Maggie Marilyn Bobbi Boyfriend Pant
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands
Pretty in print, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands jumped on the “Barbiecore” bandwagon at a royal event last month.
Her clash-coloured wrap dress can easily be duped with this pink and red floral print mini from Ruby.
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden
With a Barbie-esque blazer and flowy, floral skirt, Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden channelled a Barbie that means business in this summer-themed ensemble.
Head to Maggie Marilyn and Trelise Cooper to steal the trend from the cool and classy royal for a fraction of the price.
Maggie Marilyn Power to You Blazer Magenta
Trelise Cooper Blush Hour Skirt
Crown Princess Leonor of Spain and Queen Letizia of Spain
This mum-and-daughter duo channelled the upcoming flick at their latest royal outing. Crown Princess Leonor and Queen Letizia donned pink, pumps and prettily poised “Barbiecore” energy - and you can too.
Look no further than Caitlin Crisp, Harris Tapper and Tuesday Label to recreate the look and rock it like the royals do.
Harris Tapper Bree Trouser White
Tuesday Label Alice Wrap Dress
Crown Princess Mary of Denmark
Billowy sleeves in a Barbie hue? Look no further than your local Ruby store to nab the look.
The Crown Princess of Denmark donned a dress that had “Barbiecore” written all over it during her visit to Buckingham Palace and it’s an easy steal when looking local for the look.
Kate Middleton
Yes, we’ve turned to Kate Middleton twice for “Barbiecore” inspiration, which just goes to show how many times the Princess has looked perfect in pink and how dedicated to the trend the Queen-to-be really is.
Kate Sylvester has a fresh fuchsia dress in a button-down style, featuring a wraparound waist and striking similarity to that of Princess Kate.
Is stealing the look a royal treason? Or a crime of fashion? Either way, there is no stopping us from taking a leaf out of the royal’s pink and proper portfolio with this easy Kiwi dupe.
Kate Sylvester Seersucker shirt dress
Read More
- Barbie movie: Fans lose it over ‘genius’ shot of Margot ...
- New, taller Barbie doll is aimed at kids as young as ...
- Greta Gerwig’s Barbie trailer featuring Margot Robbie ...
- Kate Middleton’s nine secret talents: From scuba diving ...
- Kate Middleton reveals how she struggled when she first ...
- Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, politely declines ...