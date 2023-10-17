Princess Eugenie has shared an adorable family photo to celebrate her five year wedding anniversary to Jack Brooksbank. Photo / AP

It’s been five years since Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank tied the knot and she’s celebrating with an adorable family portrait.

Taking to Instagram, the granddaughter of the late Queen Elizabeth shared two special posts, the first was a special video from her wedding day which took place at Windsor’s St George’s Chapel on October 12 in 2018, with the second showing how the couple have grown their family.

In the years since tying the knot, the couple have welcomed 2-year-old son August and 4-month-old son Ernest, with their new family portrait showing them relaxing on a beach. The youngest of the couple’s children can be seen wrapped in a towel in his mum’s arms, while August is seen with hands full of pebbles and Brooksbank lovingly holds his wife’s leg.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank share two children, August, 2 and Ernest, 4 months. Photo / Instagram

It marks the first time Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughter has publicly shared a photo of her family of four.

Another clip reminiscing on the couple’s wedding is captioned “5 years ago today ...” and includes the song You’ve Got the Love by Florence and the Machine as it flicks through footage from the couple’s fairytale wedding.

Showing off Eugenie’s elegant Peter Pilotto wedding dress on a mannequin, the video also captures the moment the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara is placed on her head before she and her father left for the chapel in their Rolls-Royce.

Other moments in the video capture Brooksbank preparing for the day and easing his nerves with a glass of champagne with friends before a flower is pinned to his jacket.

Including moments from inside the wedding venue, the Duchess of York and Princess Beatrice looked on adoringly while Prince George and Princess Charlotte – two of the couple’s page boys and flower girls – walked behind the newlyweds.

Eugenie was then seen sharing a kiss with her husband on the church steps in front of the public and photographers.

Such a public post is not unusual for the princess as she is one of the few members of the rfamily to actively engage with royal fans through social media platforms.

It comes after she and Brooksbank announced the birth of their son, Ernest George Ronnie, in June.