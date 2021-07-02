Princess Diana statue: Harry spent just 20 minutes with William after unveiling

The two brothers walked side by side and together unveiled the tribute to their late mum. Photo / Getty Images

The two brothers walked side by side and together unveiled the tribute to their late mum. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Harry and Prince William shared a glass of champagne after unveiling the statue of their mother, the late Princess Diana.

The two reportedly left just 20 minutes after the unveiling ceremony in Kensington Palace's Sunken Garden.

The two brothers, reportedly engaged in a divisive rift, stood shoulder-to-shoulder as they honoured their mother, on what would have been her 60th birthday.

They laughed and joked together as they reunited face to face for the first time since the funeral of their grandfather Prince Philip, in April.

William and Harry put aside their differences and shared a toast to their mother at the event.

Less than half an hour later, Harry was spotted leaving the palace in a Range Rover.

The two brothers entered the Sunken Garden together, walking side by side towards the statue.

They both held the green curtain draped over the memorial and William asked "ready?" before they pulled it off in sync to reveal the touching artwork.

It was the first time they were together since Prince Philip's funeral in April. Photo / Getty Images

Prince William pointed to his sibling to wrap up and hand away the covering, and the small gathering of friends and family gave a short round of applause.

After the unveiling, the two of them spend around two minutes alone admiring the statue of their mum.

They were then joined by the other guests and continued chatting for a while.

Prince Harry, who had flown from LA a week earlier for the ceremony, and had been in self-isolation at Frogmore Cottage, joked with his mother's siblings, kissing his aunt, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, on both cheeks before proceeding to give two more mock-pecks as she wagged her finger at him.

He also laughed as he saw his aunt Lady Jane Fellowes and uncle Earl Spencer.

Diana's statue has finally been unveiled. Photo / Getty Images

Because of Covid restrictions, only 13 guests were allowed in Kensington Palace's Sunken Garden, and the princes' only relatives there were on their mum's side.

Sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley's artwork is now permanently in the Sunken Garden, a place Diana loved and which now boasts more than 4000 individual flowers.

"Today, on what would have been our mother's 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength and character — qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better," the princes said, in a joint statement issued after the ceremony.

"Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen for ever as a symbol of her life and her legacy.

"Thanks to the friends and donors who helped make this happen, and to all those around the world who keep our mother's memory alive."