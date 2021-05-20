Princess Diana interview: Prince William and Prince Harry respond to BBC failures

Prince William has responded to the findings of an investigation into the BBC, saying his mother was "failed" not only by a "rogue reporter" but by BBC bosses "who looked the other way rather than asking the tough questions".
In a video statement released on social media, the Duke of Cambridge blamed failures over the BBC interview with his mother Diana for worsening the relationship between his parents.
"She was failed not just by a rogue reporter, but by leaders at the BBC who looked the other way rather than asking the tough questions," he said.
He also blamed the interview for adding to his mother's paranoia.
"It brings indescribable sadness to know that the BBC's failures contributed significantly to her fear, paranoia and isolation that I remember from those final years with her."
"But what saddens me most, is that if the BBC had properly investigated the complaints and concerns first raised in 1995, my mother would have known that she had been deceived."
Prince Harry also criticised the BBC in a separate statement, calling his mother "an incredible woman who dedicated her life to service".
"The ripple effect of a culture of exploitation and unethical practices ultimately took her life.
"To those who have taken some form of accountability, thank you for owning it.
"That is the first step towards justice and truth. Yet what deeply concerns me is that practices like these — and even worse— are still widespread today. Then, and now, it's bigger than one outlet, one network, or one publication.
"Our mother lost her life because of this, and nothing has changed. By protecting her legacy, we protect everyone and uphold the dignity with which she lived her life. Let's remember who she was and what she stood for," Prince Harry said in a statement.
A written apology by the BBC has been sent to Prince William, Prince Harry, the Prince of Wales and Diana's brother Earl Spencer.
The independent inquiry found that journalist Martin Bashir acted in a "deceitful" way and faked documents to obtain the interview with Diana.
Bashir produced fake bank statements which was a "serious breach" of BBC guidelines on straight-dealings.