Princess Diana interview: Prince William and Prince Harry respond to BBC failures

Prince William has responded to report that found that a BBC journalist used 'deceitful behavior' to secure an explosive interview with Princess Diana in 1995. Video / @KensingtonRoyal

Prince William has responded to report that found that a BBC journalist used 'deceitful behavior' to secure an explosive interview with Princess Diana in 1995. Video / @KensingtonRoyal

Prince William has responded to the findings of an investigation into the BBC, saying his mother was "failed" not only by a "rogue reporter" but by BBC bosses "who looked the other way rather than asking the tough questions".

In a video statement released on social media, the Duke of Cambridge blamed failures over the BBC interview with his mother Diana for worsening the relationship between his parents.

"She was failed not just by a rogue reporter, but by leaders at the BBC who looked the other way rather than asking the tough questions," he said.

Princess Diana during the interview for the BBC's panorama programme with Martin Bashir. Photo/BBC

He also blamed the interview for adding to his mother's paranoia.

"It brings indescribable sadness to know that the BBC's failures contributed significantly to her fear, paranoia and isolation that I remember from those final years with her."

"But what saddens me most, is that if the BBC had properly investigated the complaints and concerns first raised in 1995, my mother would have known that she had been deceived."

Prince Harry also criticised the BBC in a separate statement, calling his mother "an incredible woman who dedicated her life to service".

"The ripple effect of a culture of exploitation and unethical practices ultimately took her life.

"To those who have taken some form of accountability, thank you for owning it.

"That is the first step towards justice and truth. Yet what deeply concerns me is that practices like these — and even worse— are still widespread today. Then, and now, it's bigger than one outlet, one network, or one publication.

An investigation has found BBC journalist Martin Bashir used 'deceitful behaviour' to secure an explosive interview with Princess Diana in 1995. Photo / Nick Wass, Invision, File, via AP

"Our mother lost her life because of this, and nothing has changed. By protecting her legacy, we protect everyone and uphold the dignity with which she lived her life. Let's remember who she was and what she stood for," Prince Harry said in a statement.

A written apology by the BBC has been sent to Prince William, Prince Harry, the Prince of Wales and Diana's brother Earl Spencer.

Princess Diana’s brother, Earl Spencer, has told Panorama that he ‘draws a line’ connecting a chain of events that ended in her deathhttps://t.co/dZjBEuY6et pic.twitter.com/A9UTqjBWAI — Panorama 🌐 (@BBCPanorama) May 20, 2021

The independent inquiry found that journalist Martin Bashir acted in a "deceitful" way and faked documents to obtain the interview with Diana.

Bashir produced fake bank statements which was a "serious breach" of BBC guidelines on straight-dealings.