Princess Charlotte's favourite food revealed - and it's rather fancy for a 6-year-old

Princess Charlotte's favourite food isn't chocolate, but instead prefers to chow down on olives. Photo / Duchess of Cambridge, UK Press Association

17 May, 2021 01:18 AM 2 minutes to read

While most kids' favourite foods are chocolate, ice cream, pies and fairy bread, it appears Princess Charlotte has a rather sophisticated palate for a 6-year-old.

At any kid's party, you can guarantee the sweets and savouries sections will have just crumbs remaining.

But the royal youngster is different to most kids.

Kate Middleton admitted that her children love to "make salads and stuff" as well as their signature dish, cheesy pasta.

However, she also revealed Charlotte's favourite food isn't chocolate, but instead prefers olives, the Bristol Post reported.

In making the snack-focused admission Kate revealed a parallel between the young royal and herself, as Kate previously shared her love of olives in 2018.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte attend The King Power Royal Charity Polo Day at Billingbear Polo Club on July 10, 2019 in Wokingham, England. Photo / Getty

Charlotte isn't the only one of the children who has a rather refined palette.

Kate also revealed 3-year-old Prince Louis loves beetroot, a root vegetable usually strongly disliked by children.

Prince Louis reportedly enjoys beetroot. Photo / Getty

While filming with Mary Berry for a TV Christmas special last year, the Duchess divulged: "We've got carrots, beans, beetroot – a massive favourite – Louis absolutely loves beetroot."

Kate is often crafting homemade meals, saying she loves making pizza with her children, and other home cooking.

Pasta and roast chicken are a regular in the Cambridge household.

The family aren't terribly fond of sweet food, instead prefer sticking to savoury dishes and Italian regulars like pasta and pizza.