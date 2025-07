Princes Harry and William are yet to publicly comment on their cousin’s death. Photo / Getty Images

Princes Harry and William are yet to publicly comment on their cousin’s death. Photo / Getty Images

A 20-year-old cousin of Princes William and Harry was recently found dead at her family home, according to new reports.

An inquest heard that Rosie Roche, granddaughter of Princess Diana’s uncle, died at her family home in the small English village of Norton on July 14.

The Sun reports that Roche’s body was discovered by her mother and sister, and that she had been packing for a trip away with friends.

Area Coroner Grant Davies said police “have deemed the death as non-suspicious and there was no third-party involvement,” according to The Sun.

Roche was a university student who had been studying English Literature at Durham University at the time of her death.