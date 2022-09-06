A royal biographer has claimed Prince William will not talk to Prince Harry during his visit to the UK. Photo / AP

A royal biographer has claimed Prince William will not talk to Prince Harry during his visit to the UK. Photo / AP

Prince William reportedly has no interest talking to his brother until his highly anticipated memoir is released.

Sources have claimed the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are keen to avoid their California-based relatives until they know what the couple will reveal in their Netflix documentary and Harry's upcoming book.

Speaking to The Sun, Royal biographer Angela Levin said William feels "he cannot trust his younger brother" and is worried Harry may record their conversations for either one of the projects.

"I think it's likely that Catherine and William will try to avoid any contact with Harry and Meghan until they know the contents of Harry's memoirs and their Netflix documentary," Levin said.

She went on to say she believed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have "lost their chance" at being trusted by the Royal family and claimed "it's their own fault for vastly exaggerating and being rude."

It comes after a recently released book by Tom Bower suggested Harry will expose his stepmother, Camilla, as a "racist".

In the biography Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors, Bower claimed the Duchess of Cornwall "had made racist comments about [their then-unborn son] Archie" which "had fuelled their fearsome denunciation of the entire royal family".

Sources have claimed the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are keen to avoid their Californian based relatives. Photo / Getty Images

According to excerpts obtained by Page Six, Bower wrote that Camilla allegedly made a racist joke about what Harry and Meghan's future child's hair would look like, including poking fun at the thought of Archie having "ginger Afro hair".

"During those weeks, Harry met Charles and Camilla at Clarence House. In Harry's version, the conversation alternated between serious and joking and touched three topics," Bower writes in an excerpt obtained by Page Six.

"First, Harry was told that Meghan should continue with her acting career. Second, Scotland Yard could not automatically be expected to pay for his girlfriend's 24-hour protection. And third, according to Harry, someone speculated about what his future child would 'look like'. In one version, Camilla remarked, 'Wouldn't it be funny if your child had ginger Afro hair?' "

According to the book, Harry initially "laughed", but Meghan's reaction "turned Harry's amusement into fury".

Bower predicts Harry's own memoir, ghostwritten by JR Moehringer and set to be released later this year, will cause a further divide in the royal family.

Harry's book is expected to hit shelves in late November while the Netflix documentary will be out in December.