Prince William voted world's sexiest bald man, social media outraged

Prince William beat the likes of Stanley Tucci and internet users are in disbelief. Photo / Getty Images

Prince William has been named the world's sexiest bald man according to a new study, despite the fact Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is out there, living and breathing.

Cosmetic surgery company Longevita looked into how many times the prince had been called "sexy" on the internet, versus a number of other bald people.

According to the results, Prince William has been called "sexy" 17.6 million times, which they concluded means he is the sexiest of all bald men.

Boxing legend Mike Tyson ranked second, followed by actor Jason Statham, musician Pitbull and basketball player Michael Jordan.

The Rock, Bruce Willis, John Travolta, Floyd Mayweather and Vin Diesel made up the remaining spots in the top 10.

Social media users have spoken up against the study results, claiming there is no way the monarch beat the likes of people such as Criminal Minds star Shemar Moore.

"sexiest bald shemar moore

man alive" pic.twitter.com/2vyJkoNIyH — toni (@vantaezane) March 27, 2021

yall are saying prince william or stanley tucci is the sexiest bald man like shemar moore doesn’t exist pic.twitter.com/AVNTdbLNj0 — layla (@24hourpremium) March 27, 2021

Twitter users would also like to remind everyone that Stanley Tucci is alive and well.

The Royal Family having Prince William named sexiest bald man when Stanley Tucci exists 🤣. World's most transparent PR move maybe... but they'd have to fight the Kardashians pic.twitter.com/1KVA9yr0Yx — Lady Tori's Society Papers (@TLinWonderland) March 27, 2021

Someone explain to me how Prince William is the hottest bald man alive when Shemar Moore and Stanley Tucci exist? pic.twitter.com/hdWHHe5EYb — Aly 🤦🏽‍♀️ (@AlyGetReal) March 27, 2021

How dare we all watch Stanley Tucci make cocktails for the last year and not name him sexiest bald man pic.twitter.com/IPDZJI48V4 — Rachel Paige (@rachmeetsworld) March 27, 2021

Not while...



The Rock

Boris Kodjoe

Morris Chestnut

Common

Patrick Stewart

Stanley Tucci

Jason Statham

Vin Diesel

LL Cool J

Bryan Cranston



are alive he's not. https://t.co/m9mdzqQOiC — Meg's Black Sleeveless Turtleneck (@KUWTMSussexes) March 27, 2021

Some Twitter users wonder whether it was a matter of the royal PR machine at work.

"The devil works hard but the royal PR machine works harder," one person joked.

The devil works hard but the Royal PR machine works harder - cause how is Prince William the sexiest bald man pic.twitter.com/YWHZefkvrO — JucieyJ (@Ohemajosefine) March 27, 2021

Others drew attention to the fact (yes, fact) that Prince William isn't even the sexiest bald man in his own family.

Prince William is not even the sexiest bald man member of the royal family! pic.twitter.com/jtxQ4z7Lor — DARCY 💙 (@darcwood) March 27, 2021

Prince William named as ‘world’s sexiest bald man’, according to a new Google study 🥴 pic.twitter.com/uXtgY4i9kY — yodaddypaysmybillz (@melgotitlikedat) March 27, 2021

Stanley Tucci himself appeared to make a subtle remark about the survey results on his Instagram account this morning:

Judging by the reaction on social media, it's best if Prince William doesn't get too used to this new crown, as a follow-up study is likely to end up with different results.