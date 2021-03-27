Prince William voted world's sexiest bald man, social media outraged

Prince William has been named the world's sexiest bald man according to a new study, despite the fact Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is out there, living and breathing.
Cosmetic surgery company Longevita looked into how many times the prince had been called "sexy" on the internet, versus a number of other bald people.
According to the results, Prince William has been called "sexy" 17.6 million times, which they concluded means he is the sexiest of all bald men.
Boxing legend Mike Tyson ranked second, followed by actor Jason Statham, musician Pitbull and basketball player Michael Jordan.
The Rock, Bruce Willis, John Travolta, Floyd Mayweather and Vin Diesel made up the remaining spots in the top 10.
Read More
- Idris Elba named People's Sexiest Man Alive for 2018 - NZ Herald
- Social media hilariously savages People's 'Sexiest man alive' choice - NZ Herald
- Adam Levine named People's 'sexiest man alive' (+photos) - NZ Herald
- 'It's just so awful' - Bradley Cooper hates being Sexiest Man Alive (+video) - NZ Herald
- Johnny Depp named 'sexiest man alive' - NZ Herald
- Michael B Jordan named world's sexiest man - NZ Herald
Social media users have spoken up against the study results, claiming there is no way the monarch beat the likes of people such as Criminal Minds star Shemar Moore.
Twitter users would also like to remind everyone that Stanley Tucci is alive and well.
Some Twitter users wonder whether it was a matter of the royal PR machine at work.
"The devil works hard but the royal PR machine works harder," one person joked.
Others drew attention to the fact (yes, fact) that Prince William isn't even the sexiest bald man in his own family.
Stanley Tucci himself appeared to make a subtle remark about the survey results on his Instagram account this morning:
Judging by the reaction on social media, it's best if Prince William doesn't get too used to this new crown, as a follow-up study is likely to end up with different results.