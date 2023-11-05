It was a weekend full of affection for the Royal family. First, Queen Camilla was spotted giving King Charles a cheeky bum tap, now Prince William has been caught adorably teasing his wife, Princess Kate.

The Daily Mail has reported the couple were in Scotland at DAY1 - a charity providing mentoring, training, personal development and employability services to vulnerable young people – when they decided to play a little game.

Lining up at the end of the table where there were a series of cups and ping-pong balls, the Prince of Wales, 41, showed off his coordination skills by bouncing a ball into the cup first try earning a smart quip from Kate, 41.

“You’ve done that before,” she joked before taking his spot at the head of the table to give it a go.

Missing the cup a couple of times, William joked, “We’ll be here all day!”, earning a giggle from the children and his wife. Finally, Kate landed the ping pong ball in the cup and exclaimed “Finally!”

An insightful afternoon learning how organisations in Moray are supporting the wellbeing of its young people 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿



Both @OutfitMoray and @SAYFC highlight the importance of bringing rural communities together. Whether it's connecting young farmers or providing outdoor opportunities,… pic.twitter.com/jgQpCDTC9u — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) November 2, 2023

This isn’t the first time the couple have shown off their competitive natures. They recently appeared on Mike Tindall’s – Zara Tindall’s husband’s – podcast, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast where they talked about the competition between each other with Kate confessing she isn’t actually “that competitive”.

“I’m really not that competitive, I don’t know where this has come from,” she said before joking that she and William have never been able to finish a game of tennis. “It becomes a mental challenge between the two of us.”

When Tindall asked about their children - Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5 – and whether or not they are competitive, the couple didn’t even need to reply as Princess Anne quipped, “Just a little bit, I would suggest.”

Kate added, “What’s interesting is that they all obviously [have] very different temperaments.” Adding, “And as they’re growing and trying out different sports - they’re obviously still really young - it’s going be interesting to see how that grows and develops.”