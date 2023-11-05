King Charles III and Queen Camilla were caught in a rare public display of affection. Photo / Getty Images

It seems romance is still alive and well for King Charles and Queen Camilla.

While visiting the Nairobi National Park on Wednesday, November 1, the Queen was caught in a very compromising position - giving her husband a cheeky tap on the bum.

In a clip uploaded to Instagram with the caption “Steady on Camilla!” A fan captured the moment the couple showed a fleeting moment of affection as they viewed the work of the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust Elephant Orphanage.

Fans quickly flocked to the comment section to share their thoughts on the act with one person writing, “It’s great that they are far more relaxed these days, keeping it real”, while another joked, “I don’t believe this is a love tap. She wants him to move on.”

A third person added, “they are so affectionate towards each other, love our queen and king.”

The appearance rounds off their state visit to Kenya as part of Charles’ first Commonwealth tour since his coronation. During their visit they attended a headline making state dinner, visited a UNESCO World Heritage Site and the Queen even put on her dancing shoes as she showed support for for volunteers and survivors of domestic abuse and sexual assault.

While Charles and Camilla’s act of affection is a rare one, it’s not the first time a royal couple has been caught expressing a relaxed approach to royal protocol this year.

In February, Prince William and Princess Kate attended the BAFTAs at Royal Festival Hall in London when cameras caught a flirty and rare public display of affection between the pair as they walked the red carpet together.

In a video posted to TikTok, a fan spotted the moment the Princess of Wales gave her husband a tap on the behind and social media went wild.

One wrote, “Oh yes! I saw it!!!” while another commented, “Oh my, oh my, oh my yes I did see that. Wow! I couldn’t love those two any more if I tried. Fantastic.”

“I see it too! How lovely, actually,” a third wrote.