Prince William surprised former rugby league players Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield by presenting them with their CBEs. Photo / Getty Images

The Prince of Wales has surprised former rugby league players Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield by presenting them with their CBEs, hailing their “inspirational” fundraising efforts as he told them: “This is how you help each other.”

Prince William was at Headingley Stadium in Leeds to congratulate the Leeds Rhinos teammates on their efforts in raising money and awareness to fight motor neurone disease.

He said: “You will change so many people’s lives… everyone’s so proud of you.”

Both men were awarded CBEs in the New Year’s Honours list after raising more than £15 million (NZ$30.7m) to combat the disease through a series of extraordinary challenges.

Burrow was diagnosed with MND in December 2019, just two years after retiring from his position as halfback at Leeds Rhinos, for whom he played throughout his professional career.

Since then, the two friends have put enormous time and energy into the cause.

As Prince William surprised Burrow with his award, he said: “I brought a special couple of things up with me today.

“I brought your CBEs ... and I thought I might give them to you if that’s okay, while you’re at your home up in Leeds, surrounded by your family and friends. I thought that today was a good day.”

‘Smarter and tidier’

As the Prince bent down to show Burrow the award, he joked that he would leave it in the box rather than put it on his neck as it looked “smarter and tidier”.

He touched his arm as he told him: “The most amount of thank yous and congratulations for all the inspirational work you have done Rob, you’ve been amazing, you really have and everyone’s so proud of you.

“Everyone’s been following your case and all the money you’ve been raising.

“You will change so many people’s lives with MND with all you’ve done and we’re all so proud of you.”

The Prince said: “I don’t think there has been a more successful awareness or fundraising campaign than you two have done. You’ve gone out there and shown the world. It’s incredible.”

He added: “I hope you know, Rob, what an inspiration you are to those with MND.”

Burrow, 41, replied: “Thank you. That’s very kind. I can honestly say that I never set out to be an inspiration, I just wanted to try and help other people in a similar situation to me.”

Prince William joked he would leave the CBE in the box rather than put it on former rugby league player Rob Burrow's neck, as it looked “smarter and tidier”. Photo / Getty Images

Speaking later through his computerised speech aide, Burrow said: “Days like today allow us to keep a spotlight on the disease and continue to raise awareness and hopefully funds to fight the disease and support those who are living with MND and their families.

“It was wonderful that His Royal Highness was able to come to Headingley to see us and very much appreciated. It was lovely to talk to him and for him to meet my family.”

‘Thank you for everything you’ve done’

Sinfield said: “We will continue to do what we do. I just see this as going for a run for a mate. A lot of people have done wonderful things across the world at different times, I’ve just done a bit of running. That’s why it’s quite humbling today.”

Prince William joked that he had checked with Sinfield – and with Burrow’s wife Lindsey – that Burrow had not wanted to go to London to receive the honour.

As he presented Sinfield with his award, he said: “Thank you for everything you’ve done, you’ve raised the profile of MND.

“Your brotherly bond and relationship between the two of you has been so amazing to watch – an inspiration for everyone – this is how we help each other.”

He added: “The groundswell you’ve created in terms of fundraising and looking after each other, and for MND, is huge.”

On arrival at the stadium earlier, Burrow told the Prince it was an honour to meet him and admitted that his children had been practising their curtsies.

Mike Tindall revealed that Prince William’s nickname is One Pint Willy. Photo / Getty Images

One Pint Willy

Burrow spoke about meeting Zara and Mike Tindall recently when they appeared on his podcast, during which Tindall revealed Prince William’s nickname was One Pint Willy – a revelation the former rugby star said his children had found “very amusing”.

The Prince laughed as he said: “You got the nicknames out of him? He apologised to me about that! It’s always quite fun with Mike.”

Burrow and Sinfield’s fundraising efforts began as a simple attempt to provide support for Burrow’s wife and children but rapidly evolved.

In December 2020, Sinfield undertook his first Seven Marathons in Seven Days challenge which raised more than £2 million, prompting him to begin donating funds to the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

In 2021, he ran 101 miles (163km) in 24 hours and in November 2022, he completed an Ultra Seven in Seven Challenge, running seven back-to-back ultra-marathons.

In May last year, he carried Burrow over the finish line at the inaugural Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon.

As the pair completed the course together at Headingley Stadium, Sinfield gave his friend a kiss of affection.

In late 2023, he undertook a second Seven in Seven challenge to raise money in the fight against MND.

He was awarded an MBE in 2014 in recognition of his rugby league career, and subsequently an OBE in 2021 for his fundraising work to help find a cure and help those living with MND.

Rob Burrow says he feels honoured to receive the CBE on behalf of the MND community and he was pleased his good friend Kevin Sinfield had received one too. Photo / Getty Images

‘Really special’

On being made a CBE, Sinfield said last month: “I think it is really special that Rob has been recognised again.

“The bravery and courage that Rob and his amazing family have shown as he is fighting MND is wonderful; to open the front door and to show the world what it’s like to live with it, he’s been incredible.

“I think the whole family has shown us all what a great family look like and they’ve been so inspirational.”

Burrow said he was “honoured” to receive the CBE on behalf of the MND community, adding that he was “particularly pleased” his good friend had received one too.

Their hopes of a joint investiture in 2021, when Burrow received an MBE for his work for the MND community, was scuppered due to illness.

Sinfield explained his motivation in an interview with The Times: “Without getting too political, when you look at politicians and the way government is set up, they are supposed to make it better for people.

“We have probably lost sight of that. We have become quite selfish as a society. The greatest gift we have is to give – whether that is time, whatever it is. I have changed [in] the past couple of years because of Rob. I understand the joy and fulfilment of helping people.”