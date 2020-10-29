Prince William reveals the spaghetti bolognese recipe that won Kate's heart

Prince William revealed what he used to cook to impress Kate when they were at university together. Photo / Getty Images

Prince William has shared the recipe for a dish he used to woo Kate with when the couple were at university together.

The Duke of Cambridge's take on the classic Italian pasta dish has been included in cookbook A Taste Of Home, which gathered over 100 meals from UK chefs and celebrities in honour of homelessness charity The Passage's 40th anniversary.

Kate confessed last year that bolognese sauce was one of William's specialities, as he'd tried to win her over with his culinary skills while they were both at the University of St Andrews in Scotland.

Speaking on Mary Berry's A Berry Royal Christmas, she revealed: "In university days he used to cook all sorts of meals. I think that's when he was trying to impress me! Things like Bolognese sauce."

And when asked if he cooks for her now, Kate said he sometimes does.

"He's very good at breakfast," she said.

But these days Kate is in charge of the Cambridge kitchen, as William admitted he "can do tea, but not cooking".

"Catherine is definitely the one who cooks, not me."

But while he admitted he's not the greatest chef, William, who is a patron of The Passage, said he shared the recipe because "sharing makes people who are experiencing homelessness feel right at home."

"I am the first to admit that I am not an excellent chef. The last time I was allowed into the kitchens at The Passage I made a spaghetti ­bolognese.

"What struck me the most was how sharing makes people who are experiencing homelessness feel right at home.'

He added,"Having a place to call home is ­precious ... For those without a place to call home the ­pandemic has been even more frightening."

Prince William's Spaghetti Bolognese

(Serves four)

Ingredients:

1 tbsp olive oil

30g butter

1 large onion, finely chopped

1 carrot, scrubbed and chopped

2 sticks of celery, chopped

350g best quality lean beef

250ml dry white wine

120ml milk

Pinch of nutmeg, freshly ground

1 x 400g tin Italian chopped tomatoes

1 tsp tomato purée

250g spaghetti or bucatini

50g Parmesan cheese, freshly grated

2 tbsp freshly chopped flat-leaf parsley, salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method:

To make the sauce, heat the oil and butter in a large saucepan and fry the onion over a medium heat until just softened, then add the carrot and celery and cook for a couple of minutes, stirring.

Use a fork to crumble the mince and add that to the pan, stirring to mix all together. Cook until the meat is no longer pink but do not let it brown. Pour in the wine and continue cooking until it has all evaporated. Then turn down the heat and stir in the milk and nutmeg, and cook over a medium heat until the milk has evaporated. Stir through the tomatoes and purée then season to taste with salt and pepper. Simmer very, very gently, uncovered, for about three hours, stirring from time to time.

When your sauce is ready, bring a big pot of water to the boil and add a teaspoon of salt. Add the pasta to the water, stir well with a wooden spoon and cook as per the packet instructions. Drain well. Divide the pasta between four bowls and add the hot sauce to each serving. Sprinkle with the parsley and serve the parmesan in a small dish.