Prince William reveals the celebrity encounter that left him 'cringing'

Prince William, Taylor Swift and Bon Jovi sing Livin' On a Prayer. Video / The Royal Family

Prince William, although a very recognisable face himself, admits to being so captivated by one celebrity singer that he somehow found himself on stage, singing Living on a Prayer, with Jon Bon Jovi.

In 2013, at a fundraising concert at Kensington Palace, Taylor Swift asked William to join her on stage to accompany Jon Bon Jovi on his band's iconic 80s hit. William recalls that, being somewhat "in a trance" over meeting Swift, he found himself following her on to the stage.

"I'm sat next to Taylor Swift. She's on my left," the Duke of Cambridge, 39, shared during an upcoming Apple Fitness+ Time to Walk audio series, reports the NY Post.

William recalls that when Swift suggested they both join Jon Bon Jovi on stage he "got up like a puppy" and followed her. Photo / Getty Images

"And after Jon [Bon Jovi] does his first song, there's a pause, and she turns to me," he continues. "She puts her hand on my arm, looks me in the eye, and says, 'Come on, William. Let's go and sing.'"

William says of the experience that he is not sure "what came over me," and cringes at "what happened next."

"Frankly, if Taylor Swift looks you in the eye, touches your arm, and says, 'Come with me' … I got up like a puppy and went, 'Yeah, okay, that seems like a great idea. I'll follow you,'" William recalled.

He adds, "At times, when you're taken out of your comfort zone, you've got to roll with it."

It may not have been Swift's idea, however, with footage of the performance showing Bon Jovi, 59, asking Prince William to come on stage with him, affectionately referring to him as "the karaoke kid".

After some persuasion from Swift the video then shows William appearing on stage alongside Jon Bon Jovi, looking a little nervous and straightening his bow tie.

Prince William jumped in on the iconic words "whoah living on a prayer" with Swift in a sort of call-and-response with Bon Jovi. Swift, understandably, seemed very comfortable on stage, while William took some time to warm up.

While he may now wonder how he was persuaded to take to the stage in very un-royal fashion it is clear that William has a bit of a hidden talent.