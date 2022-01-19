Prince William dodged the question of whether or not he supports Prince Andrew. Video / Metro

Prince William dodged the question of whether or not he supports Prince Andrew. Video / Metro

Prince William has given a rather revealing response after he was asked a question about his uncle Prince Andrew.

The Duke of Cambridge was leaving the Foundling Museum in London with his wife Kate when he was approached by a member of a television news crew.

Giving eye contact to Prince William, a news crew member asked: "Do you support Prince Andrew? Have you spoken to him recently?"

William is then seen leaning in closer, asking the reporter: "Sorry, I can't hear you."

But it was William's response to the repeated question that has the world talking.

William was seen leaning back before waving his hand towards the crew brushing the question aside and refusing to answer.

Prince William refused to give an answer when asked if he supports his uncle Prince Andrew.

His aide then intervened. In the background, William can be heard saying "not today" before walking out.

The Queen stripped Andrew of his "royal highness" title and honorary military roles less than a week ago.

Prince Andrew's social media accounts are now being deleted as he continues his legal battle to fight a sexual assault lawsuit filed against him in the US.

Prince Andrew's official Twitter handle, TheDukeOfYork, now leads to a blank page. His YouTube page is also no longer accessible.

While his Instagram account, hrhthedukeofyork, still appeared on Wednesday, it is understood that it too is being removed, along with his Facebook account, but some accounts are taking longer to filter through.

Royal aides have also updated the British monarchy's official website as Buckingham Palace seeks to distance the institution from Andrew's legal battle.

Earlier this week it was reported lawyers for Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre filed their initial requests for witnesses in her lawsuit accusing the British royal of sexually abusing her at age 17.

Recently released documents show that the prince's legal team is seeking witness accounts from her husband, Robert Giuffre, and her psychologist, Judith Lightfoot, as part of the civil case filed in the US.

Prince William has given a rather revealing response after he was asked a question about his uncle Prince Andrew. Photo / Getty Images

Giuffre's lawyers, meanwhile, are seeking witness accounts from the prince's former assistant and a woman who claims to have seen him at a London nightclub with her during the time in question.

The lawsuit cleared a hurdle after a judge earlier last week refused Andrew's request to have it dismissed.