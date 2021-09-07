Prince William portrayed as 'the villain' in new Harry and Meghan film

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plan royal family exit in new trailer for movie. Video / Lifetime TV

Prince William is the villain in a controversial new Lifetime movie about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leaving the royal family.

The Daily Mail reports the Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace will dramatise the couple's "controversial conscious uncoupling from the Crown, after the birth of their son, Archie".

Now new promotional photos published in the outlet show actors playing the royal brothers arguing over William failing to speak out about racism.

It comes just days after it was revealed the movie will open with a dream sequence which sees Meghan, 40, involved in a car accident - just like Princess Diana's.

In the film, William tells Harry, "What causes problems isn't colour, it's culture. Meghan's an American. She acts more like a celebrity than a Royal."

Harry responds angrily, "You need to bloody well make a statement with me decrying racism. As future King, you need to push on this horrific bullying."

And William scoffs at comments made about Archie's skin colour, saying, "For the last time I agree diversity in the family is a good thing."

Kate, played by Laura Mitchell, and Meghan, played by Sydney Morton, watch the argument.

Harry is also shown arguing with Charles on the phone when he refuses to listen to his concerns.

A new Lifetime film about Harry and Meghan sees the princes butt heads. Photo / Lifetime

The new film promises to explore the "real details" behind Harry and Meghan's decision to leave their royal life behind.

In real life, the brothers have been divided by a rift that began in March 2019 when William reportedly threw the Sussexes out of Kensington Palace over alleged staff bullying.

The claims came to light in Robert Lacey's book, Battle of Brothers, published ahead of Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah claiming the royal family members were racist towards them and their child.

Harry publicly said William and Charles were "trapped" by the monarchy and that he felt "really let down" by his father. He also accused the royals of having concerns about how dark Archie's skin would be.