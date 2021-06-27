Prince William plans to take his children to see statue of Princess Diana privately before it is officially unveiled at Kensington Palace

Prince William is said to be keen to share some private time in the presence of his mother's statue with his children (L-R) Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George. Photo / Getty Images

Prince William is said to be keen to share some private time in the presence of his mother's statue with his children (L-R) Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George. Photo / Getty Images

The Duke of Cambridge will pay a private visit to his mother's statue with his wife and three children ahead of its official unveiling on Thursday, the Telegraph understands.

The family are expected to view the statue in its final position in Kensington Palace's Sunken Garden for a quiet moment of reflection in the coming days.

Prince William is understood to be keen to share some private time in the presence of the statue with his children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis before it is revealed to the wider world.

The statue, which was commissioned to mark the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana's death and to recognise her positive impact in the UK and around the world, will be officially unveiled at a ceremony on Thursday on what would have been her 60th birthday.

The statue of Diana was commissioned to mark the twentieth anniversary of her death and to recognise her positive impact. Photo / Getty Images

It is believed it was finally delivered to Kensington Palace over the weekend and has now been placed on its plinth overlooking the Sunken Garden, where it remains hidden from public view by a large wooden container.

The Cambridges are expected to view the statue in its final position, as will the Duke of Sussex, who has flown to London from his home in California for the ceremony.

It is thought the visits will take place separately, with Prince Harry likely to remain in quarantine in Frogmore Cottage, Windsor until Wednesday.

Initially there had been plans for more than 100 guests to attend the unveiling, but plans have been dramatically scaled back due to concerns over the pandemic.

As well as her two sons, members of the Spencer family are also expected to attend on Thursday.

No decision has yet been made on whether the Duchess of Cambridge will join her husband at Thursday's official ceremony.

The unveiling of the statue will provide yet another opportunity for the brothers to address the rift that has developed between them.

Prince William and Prince Harry will both visit the statue of their mother, with Harry having recently flown into London and is now in quarantine. Photo / Getty Images

Media scrutiny of the event is to be limited however with just one pool reporter and broadcaster allowed to attend.

The brothers announced the commission of the statue two years ago on the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana's death, and the initiative is one of their few remaining joint ventures following Prince Harry's move to the US.

They had wanted a permanent memorial to their mother that would serve as a reminder to future generations of the global impact she made throughout her life.

The Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace was chosen as the ideal location as it was one of the Princess's favourite places for reflection when she lived there.

The statue's sculptor, Ian Rank-Broadley, is most recognised for his depiction of the Queen, which has appeared on all coins in the UK and Commonwealth since 1998.

He also designed a gold coin marking the Queen's diamond jubilee in 2012.