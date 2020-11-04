Prince William 'enraged' as Meghan and Harry 'misled' public over Archie's birth

William was reportedly so angry that he wouldn't meet Archie for eight days. Photo / Getty Images

Meghan and Harry "deliberately misled" the public about Archie's birth, especially angering Prince William, a royal expert claims.

Robert Lacey writes in his book Battle of Brothers that Meghan and Harry's son Archie was born on May 5, 2019 at 5.26am, but Buckingham Palace didn't announce anything about his birth until around 2pm that day, according to the Sun.

Lacey, who works as an advisor on Netflix's The Crown, says the statement implied that Meghan had only just started labour when in actual fact the new royal mum was already at home with baby Archie.

"Harry and Meghan were resolute that their newborn baby's first sight of the world should not be the same insane and lethal camera-flashing that had attended — had actually brought about — the death of Diana," he said.

But the expert claims William was especially frustrated over this, and blamed Harry and Meghan for "deliberately misleading" the public.

William and Kate introduced each of their three children to the press and public on the steps of the Lindo Wing just hours after they were born.

But Harry and Meghan waited a couple of days for their first public appearance with little Archie, which took place in Windsor.

Lacey claims William's frustration with the Sussexes' birth announcement is the reason he apparently did not meet his new nephew for over a week.

"The Queen, Prince Philip, Charles and Camilla all turned up within hours to coo over the baby," Lacey added.

Harry and Meghan didn't announce Archie's birth for several hours after he was born. Photo / Getty Images

"And it seemed strange that, when the Cambridges did finally pitch up more than a week later, they didn't bring along George, Charlotte and Louis to welcome their new cousin."

It comes after Charles recently opened up about his sadness over not seeing Archie for "over a year" after Harry and Meghan left Britain for the US.

A source said, "The Prince of Wales enjoyed popping into Frogmore Cottage to see his youngest grandchild and is sad that he hasn't seen him for so long.

"He has missed much of his development since he is now growing up in the USA."

And the source claimed that Charles, who is a very involved grandparent, isn't the only member of the royal family who feels like they're missing out on watching Archie grow up.

They went on to say, "Everyone really misses Archie – they feel it's particularly sad for the Queen and Prince Philip."