The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are reportedly relocating. Photo / Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton are about to make a major move.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are reportedly set to leave their London-based home at Kensington Palace and relocate to Berkshire.

The big move has many perks including being closer to both the Queen's estate, Windsor Castle and the Duchess's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton.

However, it has also been reported the decision came down to the changing educational needs of their three children, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4 with People Magazine confirming that George and Charlotte will leave their London school, Thomas's Battersea at the end of the term and move to a school in the Windsor area.

While it has been widely reported the family will occupy Adelaide Cottage on the Queen's Windsor estate, the Palace is yet to confirm the news and The Sunday Times has reported that in time the family may move into "the big house" (Windsor Castle) as Prince Charles plans to spend less time there than the Queen when he becomes king.

A friend of the couple told the publication, "The reality is they are quite confined in what they can do in London," adding,"the kids can't go into the park and kick a football with friends. Their plan is to be there for the next 10 to 15 years and then move to Anmer, which is so special to them."

The couple frequently visit Anmer Hall – which is located in Norfolk - and a friend of the prince claimed it's "their happy place".

The family will reportedly relocate to Berkshire at the end of the George and Charlotte's school term. Photo / Getty Images

The news comes as fears continue to grow for the Queen's health following her noticeable absence from multiple Platinum Jubilee celebrations due to recent health and mobility issues.

Her first absence came after appearing on the Buckingham Palace balcony during Trooping the Colour, the palace announced shortly after that the 96-year-old monarch would not attend the service of thanksgiving the following day.

They later announced she would not be attending her favourite sporting event, the Epsom Derby on Saturday June 4, and was only seen again on Sunday, June 5, when she appeared on the palace balcony for the final Jubilee celebration, the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

Robert Lacey, a royal historian, spoke to People Magazine revealing a key factor that may have contributed to Her Majesty's absence claiming she has "high expectations" for herself and "She would not want to stumble — not for her own sake but for the distress it would cause other people."

In April The Sun revealed the Palace actioned a new rule meaning the Queen's attendance at any event will not be decided until the day and, no matter what, she won't go along alone.

An insider told The Mail on Sunday: "The assumption must now be that the Queen will not be present at events.

"If Her Majesty does attend, it will be decided on the day and she will be accompanied by another member of the royal family."