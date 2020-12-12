Prince William and Kate Middleton take George, Charlotte and Louis on their first red carpet

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge with their children attended a special pantomime. Photo / Getty Images

Even if your father is the future King, he can still be a little bit embarrassing sometimes.

And Princess Charlotte, making her red carpet debut at the pantomime this evening, made it clear she did not need to hold hands with the Duke of Cambridge, thank you very much.

The five-year-old showed her independent streak as the Cambridges undertook their first official engagement as a family of five in the West End, yanking her hand from her father's as they arrived at the London Palladium.

Later, as he arrived back in the royal box after giving a short speech, she did a comic face palm, proving that regardless of who they are, fathers can be mortifying.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge wore masks throughout the event. Photo / Getty Images

It was an early Christmas treat for the Princess and her brothers, Prince George, seven, and Prince Louis, two, as they attended a special performance of Pantoland.

The event, hosted by the National Lottery, was held to thank key workers and their families for their hard work this year.

It was a rare outing for the Cambridges, who have not been seen together in public since they appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony for Trooping the Colour last June.

But the Duke and Duchess are determined to show that despite everything, life goes on, and after months of Zoom engagements, want to be seen to be doing their bit.

The family appearance followed a three-day train tour, during which the couple traversed the UK to pay tribute to key workers and showcase the arts, heritage and live performance sector.

Their decision to support the West End will give theatre bosses a tremendous boost as they beg the Government not to tip London into Tier Three restrictions, warning that the industry is already on its knees.

It comes just days after the Queen was joined by all seven senior members of The Firm at Windsor Castle on Monday, another sign that the royals are keen to be seen in public, steadying the ship and bringing people together.

The Duchess of Cambridge with Prince Louis on her lap as Princess Charlotte next to her while they watch the show. Photo / Getty Images

But while Princess Charlotte took it all in her stride, it was a different matter for Prince Louis, making his first ever public outing.

The young prince, dressed in a blue jumper, anxiously clutched his mother's hand as the family were met by dancing, juggling elves on the red carpet, and tried to hide behind her as one of Father Christmas's helpers eagerly bent down to have a chat.

The laughing Duchess swiftly moved along, catching up with the Duke, who had been holding hands with Prince George and Princess Charlotte before the latter opted to go it alone.

The three children watched slightly warily as the elves danced, bowed and juggled snowballs, leaving the Duchess to clap enthusiastically.

Inside, the family was ushered upstairs to the royal box. But before the performance began, a curious Prince George could not resist a little peek through the curtain to have a look inside the theatre.

As they took their seats, the Duchess sat with Prince Louis on her lap. The Duke, like many parents before him, soon had to move when his elder two children insisted he sit between them.

Prince William speaks on stage during a special pantomime performance at London's Palladium Theatre. Photo / Getty Images

Over their initial nerves, the children waved to the audience, which included NHS staff, delivery drivers, refuse collectors, emergency services staff and charity workers.

Before the performance, the Duke, dressed in a festive red jumper, delivered a short speech to thank attendees for the sacrifices they had made this year and pay a special tribute to Dame Barbara Windsor, who he described as "a true national treasure".

He told the audience: "It's wonderful to be back here in the West End and see theatres reopening their doors.

"You have given your absolute all this year, and made remarkable sacrifices.

"So too have your families, who I'm sure have seen far less of you than they would have liked. It's lovely that you are all here together tonight.

"You are representative of the huge number of people across the UK who have stepped forward to make a difference this year in so many crucial ways. The country owes you a huge debt of gratitude."

He added: "Before I go on, I want to pause and pay tribute to a true national treasure, Dame Barbara Windsor, who so sadly passed away last night. She was a giant of the entertainment world, and of course a legend on pantomime stages across the country including here at the London Palladium. And I know we'll all miss her hugely."

For much of the Duke's speech, Prince Louis was focused on a big glitter ball hanging from the ceiling, pointing at it and talking to the Duchess, who was in an Alessandra Rich dress.

As the show got under way and the children looked on with glee, laughing and clapping throughout the performance, which was replete with risque jokes thanks to compere and renowned stage "queen" Julian Clary.

The Cambridges are keen to be seen in public in the hope that it might bring people together. Photo / Getty Images

Prince George appeared particularly taken with ventriloquist Paul Zerdin, roaring with laughter during his skit with his puppet Sam.

Princess Charlotte, meanwhile, covered her ears at a loud explosion and was mesmerised by a stellar performance by dance troupe Diversity. The whole family clapped as Gary Wilmot performed a song referencing every station on the London Underground.

Prince Louis's nerves evaporated and he clapped happily along to the music, remaining firmly ensconced on his mother's lap.

Among other audience members was Oliver Dowden, the Culture Secretary, who howled with laughter as Clary sent up two of his cabinet colleagues, joking that "little" Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary, had been on Andrew Lloyd Webber's back throughout lockdown and poking fun at Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove's obsession with Scotch eggs.

Pantoland, billed as a celebration of pantomime, featured a host of other famous faces including Elaine Paige Beverley Knight, Nigel Havers and Joseph star Jac Yarrow.

Audience members were kept the requisite distance apart, sitting in household bubbles with seats between taped off.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge speak to Dom Warren, the founder of Doms Food Mission. Photo / Getty Images

During the interval, the Duke and Duchess also met a small number of key worker families to hear more about their experiences over the past year.

The Duke told Dom Warren, 35, from Hastings, who uses surplus food to feed struggling families: "Look after yourself. You've got to look after yourself in the long term because then you can look after other people."

Asked what the Cambridges had thought of the show, Mr Warren said: "They said they thought it was amazing."

Later, when the royals had left, the children of key workers, who had been asked what they wanted for Christmas on arrival, were given Hamleys gift bags containing some of their requests.