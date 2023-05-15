The Prince of Wales is reportedly planning his coronation ceremony already. Photo / Getty Images

King Charles may have just been crowned but it seems Prince William is already planning his own coronation.

The Sunday Times has reported the Prince of Wales has already started planning his own coronation and it will be a “very different” event compared to the one the world saw at Westminster Abbey earlier this month.

According to royal sources, the prince intends to hold a “modern and relevant” ceremony that will see the controversial “homage of the people” removed in an effort to evolve the event.

“He is really thinking, how do we make his coronation feel most relevant in the future?” A source said adding: “He is mindful of the fact that in 20 years’ time, or whenever his time comes, how can the coronation be modern but also unifying to the nation and the Commonwealth?

“I think his coronation will look and feel quite different.”

Despite plans for the event to look different, the prince reportedly still plans to hold his coronation at Westminster Abbey.

The UK news outlet also reported William was involved with the planning of Charles’ coronation but not closely and reportedly declined to have his own investiture ceremony for his newly acquired role as Prince of Wales.

It comes after the heir to the throne told BBC that he wants to maintain the relevance of the Royal family in future years and that alone has taken up “a lot of my thinking space”.

“I think the royal family has to modernise and develop as it goes along, and it has to stay relevant. That’s the challenge for me, how do I make the royal family relevant in the next 20 years’ time?

“I hope that’s something I can do.”

One way the prince and his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales, appear to be making these changes is with their social media.

As the coronation festivities took place, the couple released a slew of short clips showing behind-the-scenes moments from the morning of the historic event and the celebrations after – including the coronation concert.

One video gave a rare glimpse into the Wales’ family life sharing clips of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis waiting to go to the Abbey, it also showed a montage of clips from concert preparation including William practising his speech and Kate and Prince George arriving at the concert.