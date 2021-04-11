Prince Philip dies: Harry arrives in the UK to attend grandfather's funeral

Harry has reportedly arrived in the UK at Heathrow Airport. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Harry has arrived back in the UK to attend Prince Philip's funeral, without Meghan at his side.

He was reportedly seen getting off a British Airways flight from Los Angeles at Heathrow at 1.15pm, according to The Sun.

Harry was met by security off the plane before being driven away in a black Range Rover.

It is believed he will now go into quarantine ahead of his grandfather's funeral.

Sources told the publication Meghan wanted to join him but was advised by her doctor against travelling due to being pregnant.

A black Cadillac Escalade was seen leaving the couple's $20 million Montecito mansion on Saturday night local time.

This is the first time Harry has been back in the UK since he and Meghan stepped back from their royal duties and moves to the US.

It is also the first time he will see other members of the Royal Family since he and Meghan's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which the couple levelled a series of major allegations against the royals.