Prince Louis of Wales waves as he sits inside a vehicle on a C17 plane during a visit to the Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford on July 14. Photo / Getty

Five-year-old Prince Louis stole the show during a family day out with his royal resting face, looking unimpressed as he waved shyly at cameras.

The royals were seen attending the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, England, reports The Sun.

And while Prince William and Princess Kate and their children George, Charlotte and Louis marvelled at the aviation displays, the youngest member of the family seemed to get a bit bored at points.

Prince William, Kate, Princess of Wales, with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis walk down the ramp of a C17 plane during their visit to the Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford. Photo / AP

But after his mum Kate helped him climb on to a quad bike, he waved at the cameras and onlookers, staying close to her side - and he later smiled cheekily for a photo as he posed with his family.

The royals and hundreds of fans braved the wet weather to see the display, with George and Charlotte appearing to enjoy the family day out amid the summer school holidays in the UK.

Fans noted that Prince George was the picture of his dad at a similar age, as he confidently spoke to event organisers and RAF staff.

The young royals seemed thrilled by the jets, helicopters and historic planes on display.

It was Prince George’s second time visiting the show, having gone with his parents in 2016 aged three wearing earmuffs to protect him from the noise.

The Tattoo is the biggest military aviation show in the world, and this year’s show was officially the biggest ever.

The show features more than 250 planes sourced from around 58 countries, including flying display teams such as the well-known Red Arrows.

Prince William has a personal connection to the RAF, as he previously served as a search and rescue pilot for more than three years.

He also pointed out one display in particular to his children - the C-17 Globemaster III, which transported the late Queen Elizabeth’s coffin from Edinburgh to London for her funeral last year.

The airshow will continue throughout the weekend, before the event officially comes to an end on Sunday July 16.