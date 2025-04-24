The Duke of Sussex didn’t hold back earlier this month as he left London’s Royal Courts of Justice after attending a two-day appeal hearing over his security status. He told reporters he was “exhausted and overwhelmed” and that the public would “be shocked” to hear “what’s being held back” in the case.
Meanwhile, it has been widely reported that Harry is frustrated that King Charles has not stepped in to support him.
“This has been terrible for Harry’s relationship with Charles,” a source described as a royal insider told US Weekly.
“At the moment, Harry does not seem to have a relationship with his father at all. It’s truly sad.”
Harry has been embroiled in a legal battle with the UK’s Home Office, which he is suing over its decision to remove round-the-clock taxpayer-funded security for him and wife Meghan after they quit royal duties.
Ravec (the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures) instead proposed a “bespoke process” for Harry, which he has claimed showed him “different, unjustified and inferior treatment”.