- Prince Harry received a threat from al-Qaeda after his British police protection was cut.
- Harry is appealing a High Court ruling dismissing his case against the Home Office over the decision.
- His legal team argues the lack of formal risk assessment endangers his life.
A harrowing and legitimate threat sent to Prince Harry after the United Kingdom’s state-funded police protection was cut said that he was “to be murdered”.
In February 2020, the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) decided that Harry should receive a different degree of protection when in Britain.
Harry, who has made allegations about the reason behind his security detail being axed, is appealing against a High Court ruling in 2024 dismissing his case against the Home Office over the decision.
According to the newly released summary of last week’s court proceedings, Harry was “to be murdered” and was told that his “assassination would please the Muslim community”.