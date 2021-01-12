Prince Harry's ponytail? Reports of new hairdo in Los Angeles

Since quitting royal life and moving to laid-back Los Angeles with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry has certainly explored a more casual look, swapping crisp suits for baseball caps and sneakers.

But according to one of his new neighbours, the Prince has taken his fashion freedom to the next level and reportedly grown a ponytail, The Sun reports.

Actor Rob Lowe, who lives in Harry's neighbourhood of Montecito, told James Corden on The Late Late Show that he'd "finally" spotted Harry driving.

"He lives about a mile from me. He's been very reclusive. Seeing him in the neighbourhood is like seeing the Loch Ness monster, and I finally saw him. I finally saw him driving his car," Lowe revealed.

The star then told Corden he had a "scoop" for him.

"It was very, very quick. Don't totally quote me on it, but it looked like he's wearing a ponytail.

"I'm just saying. It looked to me as a casual observer that his hair had grown very long and was pulled back very tightly by what I can only assume was a ponytail."

But Corden wasn't convinced.

"Do you know what I think's happened? I think you didn't see Prince Harry," he said.

According to his neighbour actor Rob Lowe, Harry is embracing a new hairstyle. Photo / Getty Images

But Lowe was insistent. "Oh no, it was him. I have to say, I followed him to the house to see if the car went in."

Meghan and Harry moved into their home in August last year.

Harry was last photographed wearing jeans and sneakers while volunteering at a food bank a couple of weeks after laying flowers at the LA National Cemetery on Remembrance Day, still sporting a short haircut.

The Sun revealed earlier this week that the couple had filed documents to the UK's Intellectual Property Office for a trademark for Archewell Productions to create dramas, comedies and thrillers.

It comes after the couple signed a multimillion-dollar Netflix deal to produce their own shows.