Prince Harry's ex-lover speaks out. Source / Piers Morgan Uncensored via Twitter

After holding onto the secret for 21 years, the “older” woman who took Prince Harry’s virginity is speaking out, including sharing her thoughts on his wife, Meghan Markle.

In an exclusive interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Sasha Walpole, 40, didn’t hold back when she was asked to share her feelings about the Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan Markle, reports the New York Post.

The woman who took Prince Harry's virginity says he traded down from her when he married Meghan Markle. Photo / Getty Images

Walpole told the television show host she and Markle “share a lot in common” including both referring to Harry as “H”.

When asked by Morgan, who has expressed his disdain for Markle on several occasions, if Walpole thought Harry traded up or down from her by marrying the American actress, she told him the prince had “definitely” traded down.

But whether or not the prince seemed happy to her, Walpole, a former polo groomer, said she couldn’t really tell.

But she did share that the 38-year-old royal isn’t “... the boy I remember, that’s for sure.”

She went on to say: “But again I’m not in his shoes, I have no idea what’s going on in his head, I haven’t seen him for 21 years.”

Sasha Walpole (left) took Harry’s virginity on her 19th birthday when he was 17. Photo / Getty Images

Although only two years older than the prince, he referred to Walpole in his memoir Spare, as an “older woman” who he lost his virginity to in a drunken encounter in the countryside.

Walpole later confessed to The Sun that she and the prince had sex when she was 19, in the summer of 2001.

“It was literally wham-bam between two friends,” she said of the event, which happened after the pair had been drinking in a pub to celebrate her birthday.

“It wasn’t that glorious. We were drunk and having sex in a field,” she added. “There is nothing glorious about getting drunk and copping off with one of your mates in a field.

“It seemed like a good idea at the time. I didn’t know [he was a virgin]. [Afterwards] we were kind of like, ‘Oh, OK’ and we decided to go our separate ways to make it look less obvious,” said Walpole, who had to go back to the scene the following day to find her missing belt.

Meanwhile, Walpole said she returned to the pub without the prince, who had taken off down the road and was being sought by his security team.

“There was quite a few giggles,” she said of the reaction from the group of friends back at the pub. “They knew what happened, and probably knew when security started looking for him,” she said. “Everyone was just like, ‘keep quiet and carry on’.”

While she has claimed she’d intended to take their secret to her grave, but after the prince documented their encounter in his book and people began contacting her, Walpole decided to speak out too.

“I’ve kept this a secret for 21 years. I would never have said anything if he hadn’t put it in his book,” she said. “I have to say it in my words.”







