Prince Harry is on a mission to protect his children and others from "online harm". Photo / Getty Images

Prince Harry wants to protect his children from "online harm".

The Duke of Sussex has revealed his concerns for the next generation – including his children - being treated as "digital experiments" while speaking at a 5Rights Foundation webinar.

During the celebration of the foundations new Global Child Online Safety Toolkit this week, the duke spoke to children about the impacts of the digital world and social media admitting he and his wife Meghan are "concerned".

"As parents, my wife and I are concerned about the next generation growing up in a world where they are treated as digital experiments for companies to make money and where things like hatred and harm are somehow normalised," he stated. "We want our children and all children to feel empowered to speak up."

He continued: "My two little ones are still at their age of innocence. Sometimes I feel like I can keep them away from the online harm that they could face in the future forever, but I'm learning to know better."

The duke went on to claim social media "isn't working" and hopes his children, Archie and Lilibet "never have to experience it as it exists now".

"No kid should have to," he added.

"It is not realistic to protect kids from everything.

We need new laws. We need public pressure. We need strong leadership."



📢Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, at the @5RightsFound's & @GPtoEndViolence's event to launch their Child Online Safety Toolkit. pic.twitter.com/OpfD7Ggob1 — End Violence (@GPtoEndViolence) May 16, 2022

In 2020, one day prior to quitting the royal family, the duke and duchess deleted their joint Instagram account but later insisted they had not "quit" social media for good only until they see more "meaningful commitments to change or reform".

Last year Prince Harry spoke to Fast Company, admitting he and Meghan will "revisit social media when it feels right for us".

The news comes after the couple announced they will be joining the rest of the royal family in Britain to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

They will also be bringing their children for the four-day celebration in June.

Prince Harry and Meghan's statement was released a mere 18 minutes after the Queen revealed they – along with Prince Andrew – will not appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

Queen Elizabeth's statement noted only working members of the royal family will wave to crowds on The Mall during the traditional Trooping the Colour RAF flypast scheduled for June 2.