The prince has committed to multiple polo events which coincide with his grandmother's Platinum Jubilee events. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Harry's latest commitment could be a sure sign he will not attend any of the Queen's Jubilee celebrations.

The Daily Mail has reported the Duke of Sussex has committed to playing a full season of polo in California which will run across the Bank Holiday weekend.

Omid Scobie, a close friend of Meghan Markle, has revealed the Duke will play in the Folded Hills Pope Challenge May 9-15, Lisle Nixon Cup scheduled for May 20-29 as well as the Cheval Athletics USPA Intra-Circuit on June 3-19.

Prince Harry's latest commitments could be an indication he is not planning on attending any of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. The publication later noted the Duke could attend main events if his schedule and security concerns permit it.

The Jubilee bank holiday which is set to commence on June 2 and finish on June 5 will include multiple royal family appearances expected to take place on the Buckingham Palace balcony. It is not yet known whether these appearances will be at the beginning or end of the celebrations.

Due to a new palace rule it is also not known whether the Queen will attend the balcony appearance.

It's alleged an "insider" told the Mail on Sunday: "The assumption must now be that the Queen will not be present at events.

"If Her Majesty does attend, it will be decided on the day and she will be accompanied by another member of the royal family."

The new rule for the ageing monarch follows numerous last-minute withdrawals in recent months, allegedly due to ill health and ongoing physical ailments which make moving about difficult.

Prince Harry came under fire in March after he failed to attend his late grandfather, Prince Philip's memorial at Westminster Abbey.

The late Duke's former protection officer called his absence "pathetic" as the Sussexes remained at home in California while the rest of the royal family gathered.

Harry, who travelled to the Netherlands two weeks later for the Invictus Games, refused to travel to Britain over a row about his personal security. The prince is pursuing legal options against the British Home Office after being told he would lose his personal protective security when visiting from the US - despite offering to pay for it himself.