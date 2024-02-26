Britain's Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has reportedly partnered with Hulu for his latest documentary. Photo / AP

A documentary about the Prince Harry-founded Invictus Games has started streaming on Hulu, despite his US$100 million (NZ$161.6m) deal with rival streaming service Netflix.

Prince Harry appears to have publicly snubbed Netflix with his latest move.

The Duke of Sussex - who founded the Invictus Games, an international multi-sport event for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women, both currently serving and veterans - has seemingly teamed up with the Disney-owned streaming service Hulu, despite having a US$100 million (NZ$161.6m) five-year deal with rival streaming service Netflix.

The Daily Mail has reported Harry released a one-off documentary titled Prince Harry’s Mission: Life, Family And The Invictus Games with the service over the weekend, choosing to focus on his family and love for Invictus.

Prince Harry has spoken for the first time about his father's cancer diagnosis in an interview with ABC's Good Morning America. #9Today pic.twitter.com/CUz8yOGK0K — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) February 17, 2024

The documentary is reportedly made by ABC News and includes interviews the Prince gave earlier this month to the network, as well as some snippets from Good Morning America.

One of the interviews included in the production is centred around Harry’s decision to fly halfway around the world to see his father for 30 minutes after hearing news of King Charles’ cancer diagnosis. In the interview, Harry said he was glad he was by his father’s side.

While Netflix is yet to make a statement on Harry’s latest move, a senior source spoke to the Daily Mail, claiming the streaming giant was surprised by the news.

Harry and Meghan signed a multimillion-dollar deal with Netflix in 2020. Picture / Netflix

They continued to say that despite Harry not creating the documentary himself, he likely would have had to sign a release form allowing ABC giving them permission to turn the interviews into a documentary.

It comes amid speculation the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s relationship with Netflix is in question after their new website, Sussex.com, appeared to snub the streaming service in its “Archewell Productions” section.

Sources have also been vocal about the allegedly fractured relationship, claiming there is dissatisfaction on both sides.

Since signing the contract in 2020, the couple have released their documentary Harry & Meghan, a film about Invictus and its work called Heart of Invictus and reportedly acquired the rights for a film adaption of the romance novel Meet Me At The Lake.

They are also said to be in the “early, early stages” of development for a TV show and another documentary.