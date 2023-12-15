Leaked photos of Harry wearing a swastika armband sparked outrage around the world. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Harry’s infamous Nazi costume scandal will feature in the final episode of The Crown.

The 39-year-old Duke of Sussex was 20 when he sparked outrage by wearing a swastika armband to a friend’s “native and colonial” fancy costume party in the 2000s.

He turned up to the event, hosted by Olympic showjumper Richard Meade, in the outrageous outfit with his older brother Prince William, now 41, who reportedly dressed in a skin-tight black leotard with leopard skin pattern and a matching leopard skin tail and paws.

The Crown shows Harry, played by Luther Ford, choosing the costume alongside William (Ed McVey) and his then-girlfriend, Catherine Middleton (Meg Bellamy.)

The episode, titled Sleep, Dearie Sleep, sees Harry with William and Catherine trying on costumes at Gloucestershire fancy dress shop Cotswold Costumes.

While pulling on a jacket complete with a swastika armband, Harry is seen saying: “Germany had an empire, didn’t they? What about this?”

Luther Ford as Prince Harry and Ed McVey as Prince William in season 6 of The Crown. Photo / Netflix

Catherine tells him: “I don’t know. Maybe cover the swastika?”

William replies: “Oh come on, wearing the outfit doesn’t make him a Nazi.”

The trio then go to the heavily attended party.

After the photos of Harry in the outfit were met with a wave of outrage in 2005, he apologised for his “poor choice of costume” and said he was “very sorry if I caused any offence or embarrassment to anyone”.

He called the incident “probably one of the biggest mistakes of my life”.