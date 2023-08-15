McPhee had to cancel her appearance at the two final shows of her and Foster's tour in Asia. Photo / Getty Images

McPhee had to cancel her appearance at the two final shows of her and Foster's tour in Asia. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Harry’s “surrogate father” David Foster and his wife Katharine McPhee are supporting each other after their 2-year-old son Rennie’s nanny died suddenly.

On Friday, McPhee, 39, shared that she and Foster, 73, had cancelled the remaining shows of their tour in Indonesia to return home after the “horrible tragedy”, reports People.

“Dearest Jakarta fans, It’s with heavy heart I announce I have to miss our final 2 shows of our Asia run,” the former American Idol star posted on Instagram. “David and I have had a horrible tragedy in our family and at least one of us needs to get back home to our family.

“Please know how sorry I am and how much I wish to return one day and perform for you all,” the Smash star continued, signing the statement, “Love, Katharine”.

According to Foster’s website, the Best of Me singer went on with the two shows, which were held on Friday and Saturday at Jakarta’s Sentul International Convention Centre.

Many of the musician’s friends have flocked to social media to show their support for the couple.

Commenting on McPhee’s Instagram post, Pussycat Dolls alum Nicole Scherzinger wrote, “Sending my love and prayers for your family”.

Linda Thompson, Foster’s ex-wife, also commented, “Sending you and David love, & hoping that everything is OK”.

The Talk host Amanda Kloots added, “Sending you loads of love. I’m thinking of you guys.”

Foster and McPhee had initially planned to take a three-month break from touring after the Indonesian leg of their tour. The tour is currently scheduled to resume on November 1 at the Andiamo Celebrity Showroom in Warren, Michigan.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their son Archie. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Harry is said to have a “father and son” relationship with Foster, who arranged a Canadian mansion for him to stay in after leaving the royal family, a friend has said.

The Duke and Foster reportedly have a “really beautiful” and “cute” relationship, said Foster’s wife McPhee, who went to school with Meghan Markle.

Foster is known to have facilitated arrangements for the Duke, Duchess and Archie to stay at a waterfront mansion on Vancouver Island, now known to have been used as a half-way house on their way to Los Angeles.

The retreat, in which they spent six weeks as they negotiated their departure from Britain and royal duties, allowed them to find “respite” from their public lives, Foster said.

“David is the resource guy. He knows all the places. He loves to help people.

“We just hope they end up somewhere where they feel like they can really settle down.”