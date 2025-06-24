“The royals have always been hugely supportive of Invictus and proud of what Harry has achieved in that arena. This is one olive branch from him which might be reciprocated.”

Reaching out years in advance is to allow the maximum amount of time for the royals to factor it into their heavily-curated schedules, the MoS reports.

If accepted, it would mean Harry could be pictured with his estranged family for the first time since 2022 and would mark a significant turning point in the ongoing feud, which was sparked before Harry and Meghan sensationally quit royal duties and moved to the US.

It would also be a strong return by the royals to the military sporting competition, co-founded by Harry. Both the King and Prince William were high-profile supporters at the 2014 event in the UK.

In his explosive BBC interview last month, Harry made it clear he was hoping to reconcile with his estranged family after exchanging public barbs in recent years.

“Life is precious … Forgiveness is 100 per cent a possibility because I would like to get my father and brother back.”

It was revealed last July that Birmingham had won the bid to host the sporting competition – which involves wounded, injured and sick military personnel and veterans – in 2027, marking only the second time it’s been held in Britain.

It still remains to be seen whether his wife, Meghan, who has previously taken a front-and-centre position of support during the tournament, will decide to join him.

Another major complicating factor is security, with Harry having lost a legal appeal over being stripped of his UK police protection after moving to the US.

In a statement last year, Harry said he felt his children – Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, could not “feel at home” in Britain if it was “not possible to keep them safe” while there.

He added at the time: “I cannot put my wife in danger like that and, given my experiences in life, I am reluctant to unnecessarily put myself in harm’s way too.”