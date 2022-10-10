Royal biographer Tina Brown says Prince Harry's looming tell-all book will likely never be published. Photo / AP

Royal biographer Tina Brown says Prince Harry's looming tell-all book will likely never be published. Photo / AP

Prince Harry's looming tell-all book will likely never be published, according to one high-profile royal biographer.

The Telegraph reports Tina Brown, author of The Diana Chronicles and The Palace Papers, made the claim during a literary event in Oxfordshire.

The former editor of Vanity Fair and the New Yorker told an audience at the Henley Literary Festival that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in a "bind" over Harry's book.

"They are now in this bind, where they've taken all this money and Harry has made this book deal where he's supposed to spill everything about his horrible life as a royal," she said.

"But now he's actually tortured about it because he understands there is no way back if he does it.

"If the book continues, I don't think there is any way for Harry to return. So, my view has always been that the book won't see the light of day."

Harry has reportedly been paid an advance of $36 million as part of a four-book deal with Penguin Random House.

"The window is beginning to close, but I always thought at some point a deal would be made and Charles would have to pay back the advance to stop Harry writing this book," Brown said.

When asked what she thought Harry's mother, Diana, would make of the situation if she were alive, Brown said she would likely tell him to go back to his family.

"Diana was very pragmatic. I think she would have said to Harry, 'This isn't going anywhere. You need to make a deal and find a way to come back'."

A publish date for Harry's memoir is still yet to be announced.

Reports have emerged that he wishes to edit or delay the book following the death of his grandmother the Queen last month.