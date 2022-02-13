Prince Harry's new book is said to contain some shocking revelations. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Harry's new book is said to contain some shocking revelations. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Harry's friends have warned that his new book will reveal how he really feels about his stepmother Camilla - and will "shake the monarchy to its core".

The Duke of Sussex is set to tell all about his relationship with the royals in a memoir due to be released later this year, reports the Daily Mail.

He is believed to have secured a $20 million (NZ$30 million) deal with the publishers.

Harry's decision to collaborate with Pulitzer-winning ghostwriter JR Moehringer has left the royal family "deeply concerned" about the book, which publishers describe as the "definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him".

The Queen, Charles and William have reportedly been "blindsided" by Harry's announcement that he had been working on his memoir for over a year.

Royal experts previously warned that the book could create an even greater rift between the Duke of Sussex and the rest of the royal family.

Sources close to Harry told the Mirror UK: "If they think he's gone soft, they are mistaken. Just wait for the book to come out because that will shake the monarchy to the core."

Prince Harry has already come under fire this week for apparently ignoring the Queen's blessing on Camilla becoming Queen Consort when Charles becomes King.

Initially Harry did not make a statement, but broke his silence a few days later, paying tribute to his mother Diana's work during her life.

Sources say the silence "speaks volumes", alleging that Harry still shares a frosty relationship with his stepmother Camilla.

Sources close to Meghan Markle claim Harry's new book will shake the monarchy to its core. Photo / Getty Images

That's something his book, due to be published by Random House later this year, is likely to tackle.

The duke's friends explained to the Mirror, "Although tensions have eased between the two of them over the years, it was more for a show of unity than a close relationship.

"There were big problems at the start but as Harry and his brother William aged and matured, things got better and they can now co-exist as adults. They were never close with her and they still aren't."

It comes after the Mail on Sunday revealed that Camilla will be crowned next to Charles in a toned-down coronation when the time comes.

Charles has revealed that he wants a leaner monarchy and his coronation is expected to set the tone for his reign.

The Queen declared last week that it was her "sincere wish" for Camilla to be called Queen consort when Charles becomes king "in the fullness of time".