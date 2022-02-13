Prince Charles's coronation ceremony - codename Operation Golden Orb - will take place at Westminster Abbey and will be held within one year of Charles' accession. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Charles has waited a very long time to become King but he is planning to keep the celebration small when his big day finally arrives.

The 73-year-old royal will be crowned King of England after his mother Queen Elizabeth, 95, dies and Charles is planning a "shorter and cheaper" ceremony for his coronation, which will also see his wife Duchess Camilla named as Queen Consort.

A source told The Mail On Sunday newspaper: "[The ceremony] will be shorter, sooner, smaller, less expensive and more representative of different community groups and faiths.

"It will be a slimmed-down monarchy on display throughout. I wouldn't be surprised to see just Charles and Camilla, Kate [Duchess Catherine] and [Prince] William and their children on the Buckingham Palace balcony afterwards."

The ceremony - codename Operation Golden Orb - will take place at Westminster Abbey and will be held within one year of Charles' accession.

Queen Elizabeth used her Platinum Jubilee message to share her wish that Camilla becomes Queen Consort when Charles becomes King. Photo / Getty Images

This comes after Queen Elizabeth used her Platinum Jubilee message to share her wish that Camilla becomes Queen Consort when Charles becomes King.

She said: "I would like to express my thanks to you all for your support. I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me. And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes king, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as queen consort as she continues her own loyal service."

The news that Camilla would ultimately be crowned queen was met with overwhelming support. A survey taken shortly after the Queen released her statement showed that 55 per cent of Britons supported the decision to appoint Camilla as Queen Consort.