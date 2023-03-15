Amid mounting speculation, a royal source has made a bold claim about whether or not Harry and Meghan will attend the coronation. Photo / Getty Images

According to Princess Diana’s former butler, Prince Harry will attend his father’s coronation “alone”, due to his wife, Meghan Markle, not being “brave or strong enough” to make an appearance.

Paul Burrell, who was Diana’s butler and confidante for over 10 years up until her unexpected death in 1997, said that King Charles has “retained the moral high ground” by extending an invitation to the Montecito royals, according to New York Post.

Paul Burrell and Diana, Princess of Wales in Bosnia-Herzegovina in August 1997. Photo / Getty Images

“It’s likely to be incredibly uncomfortable for them if they attend, particularly Meghan,” the royal source revealed to Closer magazine. “Are they prepared to face the music?”

“I don’t think Meghan’s brave or strong enough to be there — she’d have to look in the eyes of a family she’s pushed under the bus,” he continued.

“But I think Harry may come alone and she’s probably told him she won’t be able to be by his side with him if he does attend.”

The Sussexes — who have reportedly received their invites to the May 6 event — are still deciding whether they will make the trip across the ditch.

In Harry’s explosive autobiography, Spare, the Prince left few stones unturned when it came to airing out the royal family’s dirty laundry. Photo / AP

The former butler added that ultimately, “the ball is well and truly in Harry and Meghan’s court,” stating that it will be tough for the Prince to see Queen Consort Camilla “where his mother could have been.”

In Harry’s explosive autobiography, Spare, the Prince left few stones unturned when it came to airing out the royal family’s dirty laundry.

On Prince Harry’s book promotion tour, the Duke went viral for describing his stepmother as a “villain” and the third person in his father and late mother’s marriage during a 60 Minutes interview.

Reportedly, these comments were the final straw for Charles, who decided to evict the Montecito royals from their UK home, Frogmore Cottage, as a result.

Representatives for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have divulged that “an immediate decision” on whether they will attend the Coronation “will not be disclosed.”

If they do make an appearance at the ceremony, the disgraced royals will most likely be greeted with a “cold shoulder” from senior members of the monarchy, on the back of the family secrets and private conversations that were revealed in the couple’s Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, and the Duke’s memoir.

“They will be given the cold shoulder by very many relatives. One said to me, ‘I hope they’ll be seated in Iceland,’” a royal insider told the Daily Mail.

“Much of the family just wants nothing more to do with them. If they have to see them at the coronation, then so be it, but they do not want to socialise with them.”



