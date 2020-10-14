Prince Harry wants Archie to have the one thing he didn't - a childhood

Prince Harry is keen to make sure that Archie gets to grow up in private. Photo / Instagram

Prince Harry wants his son to have "the childhood he always wanted".

The 36-year-old royal is father to 17-month-old son Archie and after Harry and wife Meghan moved from the UK to California in the US, sources say Harry is keen to make sure Archie has a private upbringing.

An insider told People magazine: "They are both extremely attentive parents. Harry wants to give Archie the childhood he always wanted. They spend a ton of time outside, and both Harry and Meghan love to play - all the private space is a dream for them."

The news comes after Harry previously revealed that he and Archie have been spending plenty of time outdoors amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He said in August: "I've got a little space outside, which I'm fortunate enough to have so I need to get him playing some rugby league.

"Our little man is our number one priority, but our work after that is the second priority and we're just trying to do everything we can to do our part to make the world a better place."

And Meghan, 39, also recently gushed over their son, as she admitted staying at home amid the health crisis has meant she and Harry have been able to witness more of Archie's ageing milestones.

She said earlier this week: "In so many ways we are fortunate to be able to have this time to watch him grow. In the absence of Covid, we would be traveling and working more."

While Harry added: "We were both there for [Archie's] first steps. His first run, his first fall, his first everything."