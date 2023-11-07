Harry's latest appearance indicates he might not share his wife's penchant for pop. Photo / AP

Prince Harry has been spotted looking less than enthusiastic - again - with his wife Meghan Markle at a concert.

The Duke of Sussex looked glum a few months ago at a Beyonce concert in LA, and last weekend he was snapped looking even more down at Katy Perry’s Vegas show, hinting that the royal might not share his wife’s penchant for pop, reports Daily Mail.

Markle 42, could be seen dancing and smiling in a glamorous gem-encrusted outfit.

However, fans noticed that her husband, 39, who recently gushed of his fondness for electronic music, appeared not too happy as the couple watched the Teenage Dream pop star perform one of her last residency shows at Resorts World Theatre.

One social media video on X - formerly known as Twitter - saw the former Suits actress dancing to the hit song Roar as she clapped her hands to the rhythm.

However, next to her, her husband swayed side-to-side with less vigour and excitement.

Meghan and Misha Nonoo dancing to Katy Perry's song 'Roar' at her concert 🎵 💃

(Harry was trying to follow too🤣) pic.twitter.com/DdeDWqdDaN — Katerina 🇺🇦 (@Le__Katerina) November 5, 2023

Other pictures from the night show an elated Meghan smiling next to a subdued-looking Harry.

A few followers took to the comment section, sharing that the Duke doesn’t seem to “actually enjoy music concerts”.

“He always looks bored,” one person wrote. “Megsie just drags him along.”

“Meg loves concerts,” another observed. “Harry, however, [is a] take it or leave it kinda Prince!”

New poll, did Harry have a better time at the Beyoncé concert or Katy Perry concert?? pic.twitter.com/8OZSoLyR6n — Nancy Sidley (@nancytsidley) November 5, 2023

Some also praised the royal’s attempts at following his wife’s moves.

“Ah - so sweet - poor Harry does his best, bless him,” one wrote.

Similar comments were made back in September when the Sussexes were spotted attending Beyonce’s Renaissance tour in California.

While Markle was seen boogieing the night away, her husband appeared bored and less energetic.

The Sussexes have been spotted letting their hair down at Beyonce’s Renaissance world tour in California. Photos / X

This weekend, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen taking a private plane to Las Vegas with Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden and Zoe Saldana for a night of dancing along to Katy Perry’s greatest hits.

They were all seen boarding the jet in Santa Barbara, along with Marco Perego, David Katzenberg, Stellina Bickers, and Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd, and were joined by Celine Dion in the VIP area at the gig.