Prince Harry announced that he's writing a tell-all book about his life last year. Photo / AP

Prince Harry was reportedly "snubbed" by his father Prince Charles after he refused to discuss details of his upcoming memoir.

The memoir is yet to be released but it is already causing tensions among senior members of the Royal Family.

The icy father-and-son moment occurred after the Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan Markle, visited Windsor Castle on the way to the Invictus Games in Holland in April.

According to royal expert Neil Sean, a source told him that "Harry refused to talk about what he put down in his book" during their brief meeting.

It reportedly resulted in Charles brutally "icing" his son and stopping the meeting after just 10 minutes.

"We know Prince Charles spent very little time with his son Prince Harry," Sean said, according to the Daily Express.

"Charles wanted to have a one-to-one chat, but that ended up being a very brief meeting.

"According to a very good source, allegedly, Prince Harry refused to detail anything about his forthcoming memoir to Prince Charles, " Sean said.

"The big sticking point this year, being the Queen's Platinum Jubilee and the 75th year of Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, Charles doesn't want any negativity.

"According to that good source, Harry refused to talk about what he put down in his book and how this will pan out.

"It has been pushed back, and Charles will have to wait and see like the rest of us."

Last year, Harry announced that he was writing a tell-all book about his life.

In a statement, the prince said he was excited to share an account of his life that's "accurate and wholly truthful".

"I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become," he said.

"I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story – the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned – I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.

"I'm deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I've learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that's accurate and wholly truthful."