Prince Harry and Meghan are in Nigeria to champion the Invictus Games, which Prince Harry founded to aid the rehabilitation of wounded and sick servicemembers and veterans. Photo / AP

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been told to stop spending or soliciting for their charity Archewell Foundation, as it’s been declared delinquent by the Registry of Charities and Fundraisers in California.

The state’s attorney-general Rob Bonta issued a delinquency notice to the charity on May 3 on behalf of the registry. Archewell is “listed as delinquent with the Registry of Charities and Fundraisers for failing to submit required annual report(s) and/or renewal fees”, according to the document seen by People magazine.

The letter goes on to explain “an organisation that is listed as delinquent is not in good standing and is prohibited from engaging in conduct for which registration is required, including soliciting or disbursing charitable funds”.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry during an Archewell Foundation panel discussion in New York City in 2023. Photo / AP

“The organisation may also be subject to penalties and its registration may be suspended or revoked by the registry. Once you submit the delinquent record[s], you will be notified of the amount of any late fees that are owed.”

The New York Post was the first outlet to break the news. One source says Archewell did file on time, but sent a cheque that was never received, and only became aware of the issue once the delinquency notice arrived.

Since then, a new cheque has been posted and the foundation hopes to resolve the problem quickly.

The attorney-general’s letter shows Archewell’s address is registered in Beverly Hills, a couple of hours away from Meghan and Harry’s Montecito home.

The couple set up the foundation as a non-profit following their departure from the royal family in 2020.

According to its website, the foundation’s mission statement is “show up, do good”.

“We meet the moment by showing up, taking action and using our unparalleled spotlight to uplift and unite communities - local and global - through acts of service and compassion,” the website continues.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex congratulating the first members of their Archewell Foundation Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund.

The couple previously revealed the name of the charity comes from the Greek word “arche”, meaning “source of action”, and was chosen before they named their 5-year-old son Archie. It’s also referenced in the name of their production company Archewell Productions.

The foundation has shared updates amid the Sussexes’ trip to Nigeria from May 10 to May 12, marking their first international tour since leaving their official royal roles in 2020.

It was announced on May 10 Archewell is expanding its partnership with the Geanco Foundation and will now offer mental health resources and training for young people.