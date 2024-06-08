Advertisement
Men’s Health Week: Can hypnotherapy cure emotional eating?

Joanna Wane
By
7 mins to read
Hypnotherapist Richard Kellow uses a 'virtual gastric band' technique to help people lose weight and break ingrained habits associated with emotional eating. Photo / Mike Scott

In the lead-up to Men’s Health Week, Joanna Wane talks to Richard Kellow about emotional eating and the virtual gastric band

Boarding school can leave psychological scars in some unexpected ways. For Ross, an Auckland

