Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly spent Christmas at their Montecito home with friends and family. Photo / AP

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were absent from the royal family’s Christmas at Sandringham, but it appears they still had a wholesome day spent with family and friends.

The couple and their two children, Prince Archie, 2, and Princess Lilibet, 2, reportedly spent the festive occasion at their Montecito home in California surrounded by Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, and friends, Daily Mail has reported.

Speaking to US Weekly, an insider shared more information on the Sussexes’ big day, stating it was spent “cooking, playing games and swapping gifts”.

They said Harry and Meghan “have a tough time trying not to spoil the kids too much”.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with Archie and Lilibet in their 2021 Christmas card. Photo / Supplied

It’s no surprise the couple did not make the trip to the UK to join Harry’s family. Despite chatter they may have accepted an invitation if extended, Daily Mail reported the offer never came. The last time the Sussexes shared the festive period with the royal family was in 2018, when they were invited to the Sandringham estate by the late Queen Elizabeth.

Despite their reported lack of invitation, sources have told the UK news outlet it’s possible the King could invite the couple and their children to visit him in Scotland at New Year. If the invitation is extended, the Sussexes will miss the Prince and Princess of Wales because it has been reported they will be spending time at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.

Harry and Meghan reportedly “have a tough time trying not to spoil the kids too much”. Photo / Netflix

It comes days after Meghan revealed what’s on her son Archie’s Christmas wish list — and why he might not get it.

In November, the Duchess of Sussex sat down for a Q&A after a special screening of Netflix short film The After with the movie’s lead, David Oyelowo, and director Misan Harriman. The talk happened on November 15 at a private residence in Montecito, California, where the former Suits actor lives with husband Prince Harry and their two kids, Archie and Lilibet.

During the sit-down chat, Meghan revealed Prince Archie has a lot in common with Harriman, a renowned photographer and responsible for some of the Sussexes’ portraits.

“The inspiration runs deep,” Meghan, 42, shared. “Our 4-year-old,” prior to correcting herself, “4½-year-old son — he would say, ‘no, I’m not 4, I’m 4½’ — Misan was showing him how to do photography the last time he was with us, and I bought Archie a camera, and he said, ‘But it’s not a Leica like Misan’,” she said with a giggle (after all, the handcrafted cameras have a four-digit price tag attached to them).