Prince Harry may lose right to wear uniform at events after review of his and Meghan's status

Prince Harry won't be allowed to wear his military uniform at official events if he is stripped of his honorary titles in the review of his royal exit.

According to The Sun, Harry is "upset" at the prospect of losing his titles.

Harry's positions as Captain-General of the Royal Marines, Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Honington and Commodore-in-Chief, Small Ships and Diving were taken away when he left the royals, pending the review.

His titles are now unlikely to be restored now that Harry and Meghan are on the US celebrity circuit.

If Harry loses his titles, he will not be able to wear the corresponding uniforms to any official event in the future.

However, his titles earned during his 10-year service in the army will not be impacted.

The retainment of his army titles will allow him to dress like former servicemen at future events, such as wearing medals and suits as he did for Remembrance Day.

Prince William has now been tipped to take on his brother's Royal Marine role.

Patronages such as the Rugby Football Union and National Theatre, which the couple were granted as working royals, are unlikely to be returned — even though Palace insiders point out they have so far fulfilled a promise to "uphold the values of Her Majesty", The Sun reported.

The Queen has reportedly called an emergency meeting with aides to plan which family members will take over the honorary royal roles currently held by Harry and Meghan.

The couple is now "resigned" to losing their roles.

They have about 18 royal and private patronages but haven't returned to the UK for 11 months.

The Sun reports the couple themselves were unaware of what the details of their new status would be — awaiting confirmation from the palace on whether they will be able to keep their royal patronages and charities.

The announcements are likely to take place before March 31, after a deadline was set last year for a review of Harry and Meghan's decision to quit The Firm.

Harry and Megan have been busy since leaving the UK, with the couple signing a multimillion-dollar deal with Netflix and Spotify as well as arranging a sit down tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey next month.

The Queen is said to have every faith Harry and Meghan will honour royal protocol during the TV interview.

Despite this, Mirror reports say the Duke and Duchess did not inform the Queen or other senior royals of their decision to proceed with the broadcast.

The news has sent waves through the palace with insiders revealing senior royals are "nervous" about the upcoming interview.