Prince Harry fell off his pony during a polo match in California. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Harry fell off his pony during a polo match in California. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Harry has taken a tumble during a polo match.

While playing in a polo match in California last week, the royal was thrown to the ground after his pony lost its balance mid-game.

The New York Post has reported the Duke of Sussex was at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet club competing in a polo match when the fall happened. His fellow polo players rushed over to help the royal who quickly regained his composure.

After brushing the dirt off his clothes, he quickly got on another pony and finished the game, but despite the duke's dedication to the match, his team, Los Padres ultimately lost.

Prince Harry's pony fell over in the middle of a polo match. Photo / Getty Images

The Duchess of Sussex did not attend the game.

The duke's fall comes one week after he attended his grandmother the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in the UK.

Angela Levin - an author who spent a year with the Sussexes while writing Harry's biography - believes the prince is "absolutely furious" over his treatment at the Platinum Jubilee, the Sun reports.

The Duke quickly got up and regained his composure. Photo / Getty Images

She also alleges that Harry didn't even check what Prince William's plans were during the Queen's celebrations at the weekend, to properly arrange a meet-up between the two families before he and Meghan left on a private plane with their two children.

It's understood the brothers did not once meet privately during the festivities celebrating their grandmother's 70 years on the throne.

Levin said, "I think [Harry] would have been very, very upset that he was largely ignored. He still feels he's owed an apology,"

Continuing on to say, "But he's the one who should apologise. He said during the Oprah interview that Charles and William were trapped, he said he'd been cut off by his father.

"You can't just go around being rude about people and expecting them to open their hearts to you again."

The only public Jubilee event the Sussexes attended was the service of thanksgiving at St Paul's.